Calendar Letters: Oscar coverage omissions, screeners and more

Regarding "The Academy Awards Coverage" [March 5]: During the Oscars, there was a tribute to veterans of U.S. wars. Clips were shown from movies that depicted heroic stories of soldiers in action. One film that didn't get a slot was Oliver Stone's "Born on the Fourth of July," which received eight nominations and won two Oscars. Was it overlooked because it is an antiwar picture? Certainly, Ron Kovic (the focus of the biopic) paid a big price for his service: the loss of the use of his legs.