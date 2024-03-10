Advertisement
Awards

Oscars 2024 live updates: What to expect at the ceremony and who will win

A golden Oscars statuette stands against a white wall with three blurry profiles of people passing in front of it.
The Oscars broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday on ABC and the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Mary McNamara
Glenn Whipp
Share

The 96th Academy Awards are here, and we bet you’ve seen at least two of the movies nominated for best picture — “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” — and, quite possibly, a good many more because this might just be the best group of nominated films since the Oscars expanded the category in 2009.

So, there’s much to celebrate, and The Times will have you covered throughout the night with our Oscars live blog. Join columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp as they watch the show, which, hopefully, will feature some exciting moments — but, appropriately exciting moments, like, say, a historic first and not someone striding onstage and slapping a presenter. Staff writer Tracy Brown will also chime in from time to time, adding on-the-ground reporting from inside the Dolby Theatre, and columnist Amy Kaufman will provide a preview of what to expect tonight.

The telecast on ABC begins at 4 p.m. Pacific, an hour earlier than usual. Also, remember we’re back on Daylight Saving Time. Adjust your clocks accordingly and keep it here for live updates.

Nominees List | Final predictions in all 23 categories | What should win at the Oscars

The pros and cons of a casting Oscar | Commentary: The Academy puts Black women in a box

Illustration with titles of best monvie nominees and Oscars statuette silhouette

Awards

Oscars 2024: Final predictions for all 23 categories

The question now, heading into the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, is how many Oscars will “Oppenheimer” win from its 13 nominations?

March 6, 2024

More to Read

AwardsMoviesTelevisionOscars
Mary McNamara

Mary McNamara is a culture columnist and critic for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was assistant managing editor for arts and entertainment following a 12-year stint as television critic and senior culture editor. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing. She is the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet.” She lives in La Crescenta with her husband, three children and two dogs.

Glenn Whipp

Glenn Whipp covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times and serves as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement