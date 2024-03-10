Oscars 2024 live updates: What to expect at the ceremony and who will win

The 96th Academy Awards are here, and we bet you’ve seen at least two of the movies nominated for best picture — “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” — and, quite possibly, a good many more because this might just be the best group of nominated films since the Oscars expanded the category in 2009.

So, there’s much to celebrate, and The Times will have you covered throughout the night with our Oscars live blog. Join columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp as they watch the show, which, hopefully, will feature some exciting moments — but, appropriately exciting moments, like, say, a historic first and not someone striding onstage and slapping a presenter. Staff writer Tracy Brown will also chime in from time to time, adding on-the-ground reporting from inside the Dolby Theatre, and columnist Amy Kaufman will provide a preview of what to expect tonight.

The telecast on ABC begins at 4 p.m. Pacific, an hour earlier than usual. Also, remember we’re back on Daylight Saving Time. Adjust your clocks accordingly and keep it here for live updates.

