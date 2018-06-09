Calendar Letters: Samantha Bee, Roseanne Barr and competing views of hypocrisy

As a former San Francisco comedian, I enjoyed Chris Barton’s article on the San Francisco comedy festival Clusterfest [“How Clusterfest Proves Comedy Is More Relevant Than Rock,” June 1]. Although the article mentioned other national and international comedy festivals that had inspired it, I was surprised there was no mention of San Francisco’s annual Comedy Day. Since 1981, nearly 1,000 of the world’s funniest comedians have performed free of charge for more than 500,000 people in Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow. (Williams was a major supporter and performer there.) Comedy Day also provides outreach programs. Comedy workshops teaching conflict resolution through the use of humor are available for Bay Area public schools throughout the year. Comedy Day performers have included Dana Carvey, Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Cho, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Pollak, George Wallace, Janeane Garofalo and Eddie Izzard.