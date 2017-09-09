Calendar Letters: In Harvey a sharp focus on the news

This is a terrific article [“Harvey Refocuses National Media,” Aug. 30]. TV critic Lorraine Ali’s perception of the current opinion versus news is so obvious it’s “breaking news” that no one else seems to report on it. I suggest she email/tweet a copy of this article to champions of spinning opinion such as Sean Hannity, Eric Bolling, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, Chris Matthews and Lawrence O’Donnell. Retitle the piece as “News Alert” to get their attention.

Blair Tuckerman

Upland

::

A wonderful article. My dad, grandfather and great uncle, who were true newspapermen of the highest degree, would have been very proud. My father worked all levels for journalism, but the one thing he left me with was that news that was not verified was not news at all. He would have choked on the “reporting” of today.

Thank you for speaking clearly about the honorable professionalism of journalists who honor the news and not themselves.

Jim Power

Kingwood, Texas

::

I must respectfully disagree with you here. The nonstop coverage of President Trump by CNN and MSNBC is some of the best actual journalism I’ve seen. It is very repetitive, I will admit, but absolutely necessary because this country has never in the history of its existence had such an inept leader. With his presidency, this country has entered a dark and perilous time that is unprecedented. That absolutely deserves nonstop coverage.

Elliot Hill

Koreatown

::

Genuine congratulations for this article. It takes some courage to point out, even indirectly, what a bad job your employer has been doing over the last two years. Let’s hope The Times takes a leadership role in this refocus.

David G. Miller

Rancho Palos Verdes

::

I don’t usually send a thank you for good writing, but Ali deserves one for her article on the media rediscovering the power of breaking news. It was not a good week for our friends in Houston, but it was a good week for real news.

Russ Brumbach

Hidden Hills

::

Great article. It almost sounded like you could be a Republican, but I know that can’t be, since you work for The Times.

Margie Perenchio

Los Angeles

::

Trump has got to be the most covered person in the history of mankind, and he ain’t that interesting.

James A. Mitchell

Northridge

He captured her spirit perfectly

I want to express my appreciation to Marcus Lam for his beautiful photo of Bedouine [“A Wandering Spirit,” Aug. 29].

Karen Robinson Stark

Pasadena

99-seat theaters? Here’s another

I enjoyed the article on 99-seat theaters [“The 99-Seat Beat,” Sept. 1], but one of my favorite venues wasn’t included: Ensemble Studio Theatre in Atwater Village. I’m writing because I was so moved by its latest production: “Wet: A DACAmented Journey,” an amazing one-man show.

With the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in the sights of the Trump administration, this is a powerful piece of theater based on the true-life experiences of the multitalented writer, poet and actor Alex Alpharaoh.

Bonnie Voland

Los Angeles

Local boy makes good at L.A. Phil

Your review of the L.A. Philharmonic [“Like a Bowl Night of Days Gone By,” Aug. 31] mentioned Matthew Howard, who is the orchestra’s new principal percussionist. Everyone should know that Howard is a Los Angeles native who went to LAUSD schools and graduated from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts at Hamilton High School. Let’s celebrate a local boy when we can.

Vance Miller

Los Angeles

Well, that’s two views on ‘Tulip’

Kimber Myers hit the nail on the head with her review of “Tulip Fever” [“Clipped ‘Tulip’ Wilts Fast,” Sept. 2].

I sat in the theater groaning. I was alone, or I would have broken a cardinal rule about not making negative remarks during a movie.

Carol Clark

Los Feliz

::

I have been waiting several years to see Judi Dench in “Tulip Fever.” How can you possibly review this film without even mentioning that she is in it, much less if she is any good? I intend to see Dench in this film, no matter what.

Connie Elliot

Studio City

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>>

calendar.letters@latimes.com