Letters to Sports: Time to fix the Dodgers’ pitching problem

Thank you for the article in Monday’s edition of The Times titled “Dodgers are the face of injury crisis.” My friends and I have long debated why the need for Tommy John surgery has skyrocketed in recent years. I argued that the need for speed among this generation of pitchers is the cause of their demise. Now I have a well-researched article by The Times to support my position, but more importantly, perhaps teams like the Dodgers will now stop disingenuously shrugging their shoulders and finally do something to end the crisis.

Martin Green

Porter Ranch

You can hang this squarely on MLB and the buy-in by owners. It’s the pitching equivalent of the juiced ball and the juiced player. “Velocity is king” in the data-driven age. Whatever it takes for more eyes on the game, even at the expense of the game, and the players themselves. You can’t work around it with innings limits and extra rest days. There is no game without healthy players. And every team is culpable because players will eat each other alive for a roster spot. Yet another dollar-driven blemish on the greatest game on Earth. Where have you gone, Greg Maddux? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Jim Brock

West Los Angeles

Jack Harris has written an informative, Pulitzer-Prize-worthy article regarding the epidemic of injuries to major league pitchers. My view upon reading Mr. Harris’ article: either the commissioner of baseball deals quickly and effectively to clean up the mess, or the government should step in. It has become an Occupational Safety and Health matter. The health of a great many young men is at risk.

Rick Tuttle

Culver City

Sandy Koufax completed 137 games in his career. He pitched for 11 years. Bob Gibson completed 255 games, played 16 years. Juan Marichal, 244 completed games, played 15 years. Pitchers used to pitch complete games with fewer arm injuries before the ridiculous pitch count came into existence. Because starting pitchers know they will not pitch more than five-six innings on average, they tend to throw harder. That ruins arms. In the old days, pitchers used to pace themselves and their arms because they had to complete games.

Harry Schwarz

Agoura Hills