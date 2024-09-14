Letters to Sports: Time to fix the Dodgers’ pitching problem

Go beyond the scoreboard
Thank you for the article in Monday’s edition of The Times titled “Dodgers are the face of injury crisis.” My friends and I have long debated why the need for Tommy John surgery has skyrocketed in recent years. I argued that the need for speed among this generation of pitchers is the cause of their demise. Now I have a well-researched article by The Times to support my position, but more importantly, perhaps teams like the Dodgers will now stop disingenuously shrugging their shoulders and finally do something to end the crisis.
Martin Green
Porter Ranch
You can hang this squarely on MLB and the buy-in by owners. It’s the pitching equivalent of the juiced ball and the juiced player. “Velocity is king” in the data-driven age. Whatever it takes for more eyes on the game, even at the expense of the game, and the players themselves. You can’t work around it with innings limits and extra rest days. There is no game without healthy players. And every team is culpable because players will eat each other alive for a roster spot. Yet another dollar-driven blemish on the greatest game on Earth. Where have you gone, Greg Maddux? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
Jim Brock
West Los Angeles
Jack Harris has written an informative, Pulitzer-Prize-worthy article regarding the epidemic of injuries to major league pitchers. My view upon reading Mr. Harris’ article: either the commissioner of baseball deals quickly and effectively to clean up the mess, or the government should step in. It has become an Occupational Safety and Health matter. The health of a great many young men is at risk.
Rick Tuttle
Culver City
Sandy Koufax completed 137 games in his career. He pitched for 11 years. Bob Gibson completed 255 games, played 16 years. Juan Marichal, 244 completed games, played 15 years. Pitchers used to pitch complete games with fewer arm injuries before the ridiculous pitch count came into existence. Because starting pitchers know they will not pitch more than five-six innings on average, they tend to throw harder. That ruins arms. In the old days, pitchers used to pace themselves and their arms because they had to complete games.
Harry Schwarz
Agoura Hills
While I understand that having Shohei Ohtani pitch in a critical World Series save scenario would be a hugely dramatic moment for baseball, it’s a bad idea for the most basic of reasons. While Ohtani is a major contributor to the Dodgers success, he is not the answer, nor should he be seen as the savior, for every critical moment. This is why the Dodgers are a team, not the L.A. Ohtanis. And can you imagine the backlash if he were brought in to pitch in that very pressurized situation and then proceeded to blow it? Ohtani is a gifted athlete, but he is not God.
Bill Waxman
Simi Valley
Dylan Hernández sees a clear pathway to the playoffs for the USC Trojans. This is after two of the 12 games on their schedule have been played. He can’t be serious. Yes, they looked much improved over last year, especially on defense. They beat an LSU team in transition from last year’s team, then they beat an inferior opponent from the Mountain West Conference. Dylan, two games do not make a season. Let’s see where they are in November and then jump on their bandwagon.
Michael Downey
Prescott, Ariz.
Enough already, USC. I understand the “it’s the name on the front not the name on the back” philosophy. I’m sure every team feels that way. But isn’t it about time to put the players’ names on the back like almost every other team in the country?
Jerry Shain
Calabasas
Ben Bolch crafted a masterful article on the great “Rocket Rod” Foster. I watched him fly down the court, and he was virtually automatic from the foul line. Foster began living for Christ after his 1983 vehicle accident in the purest sense — reading scripture, increasing his faith, and serving others by tutoring young basketball players, conducting clinics and providing former teammate Darrell Allums with food and shoes. Christ emphasized the imperative: Feed and clothe the least of these brothers and sisters. Foster did that.
Mike Warren’s advocacy for Foster is heartening. Warren embodies the concept his father taught him as a boy. “If you have things that you think I will appreciate, tell me while I’m living and I can appreciate them.” Amen.
Marc D. Greenwood
Opelika, Ala.
Sad story on Rod Foster. As a longtime Bruins fan, I fondly remember “Rocket Rod” as he sped down the court leading another fast break on that mostly freshmen team that somehow made it all the way to the NCAA finals, despite the dire predictions for that team as the 1980 season began. Good to see Mike Warren and so many others leading the charge to enshrine Foster in the Bruins Hall of Fame. He certainly deserves it!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
I understand the Pac-12 wants to rebuild, but bringing in Mountain West teams is like calling up AAA guys after Sept. 1 and adding them to your roster. The “new” Pac-12 will be a minor league compared to its history as an elite big-time conference, with numerous teams winning NCAA championships in many sports. Consider changing the name.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
The Lions overtime victory over the Rams is a reminder that the NFL allowing a coin flip to essentially determine the outcome of a regular-season game is by far the most inequitable way to decide a game or match in all of sports. At least the NFL changed the rule for the playoffs, so now each team has the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. Let’s hope the NFL adopts the same rule for the regular season.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
Kudos to Eric Sondheimer for his story about Hamilton’s coach Elijah Assante. Showing that there are still some individuals trying to show young men the way to not just play, but live their lives after sports. These kids live in an era where other high school players are receiving the equivalent of NIL money. Meanwhile, my guess is that the kids on this underfunded, understaffed team at Hamilton will carry these life lessons with time further than if they had played elsewhere.
Jeff Heister
Chatsworth
