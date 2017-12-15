'Vermonica' sheds light on how our past shapes our future

Artist’s light shines on

Regarding “Beloved sculpture moved without notice” [Nov. 30]: My first reaction when I read Carolina Miranda’s feature article about the lovely, iconic street lights was, “How wonderful! They are still in existence.”

My primary reason for writing this letter is to salute Sheila Klein and to encourage her to stay the course, so that generations that follow will not be lamenting (too late) the disappearance of another Los Angeles treasure.

From my aged perch (Stanford Class of 1952), I can fervently assure younger folk that as they age, they will comprehend and accept the recognition of our shaping by our past personal and community histories. That knowledge is not only reassuring and fascinating but also can help future generations in preventing some time-wasting mistakes.

Here’s to you, Ms. Klein, along with vigorous applause to Carolina Miranda for her mesmerizing feature.

Vilma Kennedy Pallette?

Santa Clara

The maestro’s priorities

In his review of Miami’s “Nutcracker” [“An Imperfectly Charming ‘Nutcracker,’?” Dec. 9], Lewis Segal critiques Miami Ballet conductor Gary Sheldon for his “slow tempos and lack of forward momentum,” and then finishes the sentence with “but he served the dancers ably.”

Does Mr. Segal suggest the maestro prioritize his objectives differently? Would that be an evening at the ballet that anyone would enjoy

Carl Cedar

Tustin

What’s in a color’s name?

Regarding “Eerie Glow From Below” [Dec. 6]: The crayon color “Flesh,” which was mentioned in the review, was renamed Peach in 1962 by Crayola. The company felt it would be insensitive to describe the color as a flesh tone. Perhaps “Caucasian-colored felt”

Genie Saffren

Los Angeles

Not exactly owning up to it

Regarding “Feedback: How’s This for a Double Standard?”: Letter writer Jeffrey Wruble feels there is a double standard between the two political parties and the way they have responded to accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to him, Democratic leaders are owning up and Republicans are crying “fake news.” His examples are all selected to prove his point. How about John Conyers Jr., Matt Dababneh and Dan Schoen, to name a few Democratic politicians who have denied wrongdoing even though they have quit or “retired”? And don’t forget that monstrous predator, Harvey Weinstein, the man who started this tsunami of revelations. He still claims his interactions with young, gullible women trying to succeed in the business were “consensual.”

Sharon Welch

Rancho Cucamonga

The Netflix annoyance list

Thanks for pointing out the annoyance factor in Netflix’s “beat-the-clock” timing [“Underrated/Overrated,” Dec. 3]. Add to that the annoyance of the autoplay feature when browsing shows, and you have a service that’s much less pleasant to use than the others. Oh, and by the way, the frequent lack of synchronization between the audio and video tracks makes watching Netflix often feel like watching an overdubbed foreign film.

David Salahi

Laguna Niguel

Actually, about Julie Andrews ...

Regarding “Feedback: Carol Burnett’s Curious Oversight” [Dec. 10]: Letter writer Beth Weston wonders why Julie Andrews was left out of “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary.” Julie Andrews was never a guest on “The Carol Burnett Show.” They did three TV specials together. Perhaps they will have a look back at those sometime. That would be great.

Debbie Gaines

Hudson, Fla.

