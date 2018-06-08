Anthony Bourdain's death stuns celebrity colleagues and admirers

Chef Anthony Bourdain, whose visceral prose enervated his roving culinary programs, was mourned by fellow chefs, writers and fans Friday.
Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide in a Paris hotel room, CNN confirmed Friday, and many woke up with feelings of shock and disbelief that the lauded epicurean adventurer had taken his own life.
CNN, which was home to his latest food program, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” remembered him as a friend and colleague.
“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the network said.
Here’s a collection of other reactions pouring in Friday morning.
As with the death of designer Kate Spade earlier this week, Bourdain’s death also sparked discussions of mental health and suicide prevention. It remained unclear whether Bourdain suffered from any such illness at the time of his death.
In noting Bourdain’s death, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline tweeted a reminder for those posing a similar risk to themselves.
“Please know you are never alone, no matter how dark or lonely things may seem. If you’re struggling, reach out: call @800273TALK. We're here for you, 24/7/365.”
This story will be updated.