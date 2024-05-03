Advertisement
Music

Willow Smith, Will and Jada’s daughter, says nepo baby ‘insecurity has driven me harder’

Willow Smith in a dark top posing with her mouth slightly open in a dark room
Singer Willow Smith, whose parents are Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, said in a recent interview that she doesn’t “need to prove s— to anybody.”
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Willow Smith has such big feelings about her music career — and perceptions that she’s a nepo baby riding on her Oscar- and Daytime Emmy-winning parents’ coattails.

The 23-year-old singer, whose parents are “King Richard” star Will Smith and “Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith, revealed in a recent interview that the “nepo baby” label — used to describe kids of famous people who pursue similar careers — continues to motivate her to create her own path with music.

“I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I’m successful is because of my parents,” she told Allure in a cover story published Thursday.

Advertisement

She added: “That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don’t need to prove s— to anybody.’”

Entertainment & Arts

Why Willow Smith will be trapped in a box for 24 hours at MOCA

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole will act out emotional stages of anxiety for 24 hours straight at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary.

March 10, 2020

The “Wait a Minute!” and “Meet Me at Our Spot” musician — who performs under the moniker Willow — spoke to the magazine about the evolution of her looks and music before the release of her newest album. “Empathogen” was released Friday, 14 years after Willow broke into music with her hit “Whip My Hair.”

The 2010 pop song further thrust Willow, then 9-years-old, into a world of celebrity and publicity. Years later, Willow experienced a period of negativity and self-doubt, some rooted in her high-profile family, she told the magazine.

After sharing how she came to terms with her hangups and “negativity from the outside,” Willow said she has several reasons why she doesn’t feel she is the typical “nepo baby.” She believes she would “still be a weird and a crazy thinker” if her parents weren’t celebrities.

Willow added that, despite her parents’ fame, she still faces hurdles and gatekeepers in the creative space.

A woman with short, blond hair posing next to a man with short, black hair

Entertainment & Arts

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated in 2016. It’s just been a secret until now

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, one of Hollywood’s most popular couples, have been living apart for years. Jada revealed she and her husband separated in 2016.

Oct. 11, 2023

“Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black,” she said.

Advertisement

Since “Whip My Hair,” several of Willow’s other hits, including “Emo Girl” and “Meet Me at Our Spot,” have cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. She also has received several MTV Video Music Awards nominations. Earlier this week, Willow appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, offering funky, stripped-down performance of songs “symptom of life,” Wait a Minute!” and “big feelings.”

One woman talking to two older women sitting at a red table

Television

Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous: ‘The history of marriage ... irks me’

“There’s a lot of beauty that sits outside of the conventional boxes,” Jada Pinkett Smith said after her daughter, Willow, came out as polyamorous.

April 29, 2021

Whether critics and fans deem her a nepo baby, Willow told Allure that she wants “to be a servant of love even if that means fighting for things to change so that love can bloom more in the world.”

She added: “I want it to change how [people] think, and I want it to make them love themselves more.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement