'Crazy Rich Asians' cast, crew at historic premiere: 'This is more than a movie. This is a movement'

“It’s a long road. It was a hard road coming in,” “Glee” breakout Harry Shum Jr., who plays Charlie Wu, said of the obstacles he faced in the industry as an actor of Asian descent. “You play certain roles that are very stereotypical and then you try and make something out of it. You try to put your own spin to it and just to be looked at as a human as opposed to just an Asian person in the role. In the short term, I think just having more roles and movies like this that tell unique stories from all different backgrounds is truly important. Hopefully that’ll spur something different for the long term.