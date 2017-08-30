Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey relief efforts

With the Gulf Coast still battling the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Harvey, celebrities continue to come forward to help with relief efforts for the humanitarian crisis.

Sandra Bullock, who has a home in Texas, donated $1 million to the American Red Cross' emergency efforts, the organization confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.

"We are so thankful for the overwhelming and generous response from those who want to help those affected by this devastating storm," Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for American Red Cross national headquarters, said in an email.

"Massive disasters like Hurricane Harvey create many critical and immediate needs, so we are heartened by donations like this – which allow us to provide immediate shelter, food and comfort to thousands in need," Penniman continued. "The entertainment community has been so supportive to the Red Cross in response to this devastating disaster, and we are so grateful."

Bullock is just the latest star who has donated to recovery efforts in Texas. The Kardashian family pledged $500,000 to the Salvation Army and Red Cross on Tuesday. Kevin Hart also spearheaded a celebrity-driven fundraising campaign on Crowdrise that has brought in more than $1 million for the Red Cross.