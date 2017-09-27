From Rev. Jesse Jackson to former Playmates, the death of Hugh Hefner draws reactions from a wide range

Many admirers of Hugh Hefner and his Playboy empire paid their respects on social media after hearing of the impressario's death at 91 -- including those directly influenced by the magazine and its founder.

Jenny McCarthy, Playmate of the Year in 1994 who went on to host and star in numerous TV shows and movies, wrote: "RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud."

Other celebrities, and those who appeared or were impacted by the publication and the man, also left tributes.