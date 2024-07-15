Holly Marie Combs gives a heartfelt tribute to former ‘Charmed’ co-star Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs gave a heartfelt tribute Monday to her late “Charmed” co-star Shannen Doherty following Doherty’s death on Saturday.

The 50-year-old actor shared a post on Instagram calling Doherty “my better half of 31 years.”

“There is a hollow in my chest and I can’t seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now,” Combs wrote. “I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride… No matter what and zero f— given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise.”

Doherty, best known for her role as Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died after battling breast cancer for many years. The actor publicly announced her diagnosis in 2015, revealing in a lawsuit against her former management firm that her health insurance had lapsed in 2014, affecting her ability to access timely treatment.

Combs and Doherty starred as sisters Piper and Prue Halliwell, respectively, in the popular television series “Charmed,” which aired from 1998 to 2006. The show also starred Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell, the third sister. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a strong off-screen bond that Combs highlighted.

“A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend,” she wrote. “You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you.”

Rose McGowan chimed in with a comment aimed at Combs, “Your true love forever,” McGowan wrote. “Deep and real and challenging and unique and silly and wild and soft and tough… to watch you together is to know love exists. I’m so sorry your best girl had to go. We are all holding you in our heart dear Holly. You are loved.”

Fellow actor and close friend Sarah Michelle Gellar also honored Doherty with a tribute on Facebook reflecting on their three-decade friendship.

“I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because there was so much love,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star wrote. “More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there, or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and [elicit] that deep throaty laugh we all loved).”

Before her death, Doherty had signed on to join Combs and former “Charmed” co-stars Drew Fuller and Brian Krause for a rewatch podcast titled “The House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast.” The first episode was released on July 8 and touched on a possible reboot and how Prue’s character could be involved. The description for the second episode, “Shannen’s Magic Lives On,” revealed that five episodes had been recorded with Doherty before her death.

“This show, this character, this podcast meant so much to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed fans everywhere,” the description said. “We want to honor her memory and fulfill Shannen’s wishes by airing the first five episodes she recorded before her passing.”

