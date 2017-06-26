Harry Potter concerts return to Hollywood Bowl with 'Chamber of Secrets,' 'Prisoner of Azkaban' screenings

The L.A. Philharmonic gives a live performance of John Williams' music for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" during a screening of the film at the Hollywood Bowl on July 6, 2016.

Harry Potter and friends are coming back to the Hollywood Bowl this summer, with the L.A. Philharmonic gearing up for live performances of music from the second and third movies in the franchise.

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" will screen July 6, followed by "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" July 7-8. Justin Freer will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic both nights as the orchestra performs John Williams' scores while the movies roll.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series kicked off in June 2016 and brought a sold-out, philharmonic-accompanied "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" screening to the Hollywood Bowl on July 6, 2016.

"It is with great pleasure that we are bringing back this opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved films are simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This will be another unforgettable event," Freer said in a statement Monday.

The announcement coincides with Monday's 20th anniversary of the debut of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.

Tickets available on the Hollywood Bowl website Monday afternoon ranged from $14 to $147 for the July 6 "Chamber of Secrets" show and the July 7 "Azkaban" screening, and from $17 to $165 for "Azkaban" on July 8. They can be purchased online, by phone or in person at the Hollywood Bowl box office.

