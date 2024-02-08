‘Barbie’ is getting the concert treatment at the Hollywood Bowl

“Barbie” the movie will get the concert treatment at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.

You’ve heard of “Barbenheimer,” now brace yourself for Barbie Bowl. “Barbie” the movie, in concert, has been added to the Hollywood Bowl lineup. The immersive film experience will take place on July 27.

The audience will likely be a frothy sea of pink as the Barbie Land Sinfonietta takes the stage — an all-women, mostly women-of-color orchestra conducted by Tony Award winner Macy Schmidt. It would be Kenough to hear the Grammy-winning song “What Was I Made For,” but that’s just one of many hits from director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film, which also includes earworms by Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Ryan Gosling — who is so much more than “Just Ken.”

There will also be Barbie-themed photo ops and limited-edition Barbie merch to satisfy the most die-hard fans of the film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best picture.

The live concert treatment is part of a season brimming with cinematic offerings at the Bowl that include the 1952 classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” and the world premiere of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience, featuring music from 23 films in 11 years.

In addition, the Hollywood Bowl orchestra will kick off the summer season on June 23 with Thomas Wilkins conducting a 100th birthday celebration for legendary film composer Henry Mancini.

The 2024 lineup also includes the West Coast’s first-ever Roots Picnic, featuring Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets and others. Other notable performers and artists include Beck, Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr. (for the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular), Herbie Hancock, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sylvan Esso, Chaka Khan, the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, George Benson, Gary Clark Jr., Toto, Christopher Cross, Trombone Shorty, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Vance Joy, the Maria Schneider Orchestra, the Count Basie Orchestra and Mt. Joy.