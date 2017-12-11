The 2018 Golden Globes nominations are out. Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” leads the film categories with seven nominations; HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is tops in TV with six. Stay tuned for the Los Angeles Times’ live coverage of the nominations including the full list of nominees, reactions, snubs, surprises and more.
Claire Foy on her second Golden Globe nomination and whether 'The Crown' is a feminist show
|Deborah Vankin
Already a multiple award winner earlier this year for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown,” Claire Foy earned another Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the show’s second season.
Reached by phone at a coffee shop in a snowy Atlanta, where she’s filming the upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” Foy talks about her reaction to the news.
We can’t imagine your nomination was a surprise – you won a Golden Globe last year for the role and you were nominated for an Emmy this year -- but how does it feel?
It’s definitely a surprise. The new season just came out. Last year was such a shock, so out of the blue. And you never know how the second season will go down. I’d have been sort of crazy to expect it. So this is really lovely, really lovely. So kind of them.
You and Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, are passing on your crowns, so to speak, to new actors for future seasons. How does that feel? And what are your thoughts about Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II?
I can only speak for myself, but we’re so proud of the show, and it’s been such a whirlwind. And I think we’re just so grateful to have been part of it. The fact that the show goes on, even without us, is extraordinary.
Olivia is an incredible actress, and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the role. She’s got a huge heart as an actress, she’s so emotionally available. When I watch her I feel everything she feels and understand that she’s coming from a place of just understanding. And she’s the most talented woman ever. I’ve watched everything she’s done.
Do you see “The Crown” – in which Elizabeth tells Philip in one episode that “A strong man would be able to kneel to his wife” -- as a feminist show?
The show has been made by Netflix, which has a very strong female presence -- most of the people who oversee the show are women. But I think to do that, to be saying that [it’s a feminist show], that Elizabeth is a feminist herself -- to give her title she hasn’t given herself -- isn’t quite right.
You have to look deeper into the show. It’s about a woman in a man’s world. That’s something to observe and, on occasion, be appalled by. But you can’t say it’s a feminist show when the woman at the center hasn’t asked for that.
What are you watching on TV these days?
At the moment I’m not watching anything because I’m working – and I can’t watch anything while I’m working. But I do love “Blue Planet II.”
Two-time Golden Globes nominee Mary J. Blige is 'screaming and thanking God and praising Him'
|Tre'vell Anderson
Mary J. Blige is no stranger to award nominations. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul already has nine Grammys and countless other statues recognizing her vocal and lyrical abilities. Monday however, a new honor came her way as a Golden Globes nominee for best supporting actress for her turn in the historical drama “Mudbound.”
Just moments after Blige was awakened with the news, The Times spoke with her about the nomination, as well as a second nod for best original song.
Where were you when you got the call?
I was in bed. [laughs]
That’s a good place to be.
My publicist Amanda woke me up and I was like, “Wow,” just screaming and thanking God and praising Him. It’s amazing.
You've been nominated for a number of awards throughout your career. Does being nominated for acting feel different?
Yeah, this is amazing. This is different because [acting] is something I’ve always set out to do and I wanted to get it right and do it right. The reward that comes with this is this nomination so I’m grateful. It feels good because I’m being nominated for something other than singing. [laughs] I don’t even know what else to say. I’m just so grateful.
What do you hope people are taking away from your character Florence in the film?
To be humble. To be powerful. To know who we are. Florence is like every woman. She’s the center and holds things together without getting too emotional about it. She loves her family. So, I hope people know that … you can figure a way out of things. Florence was a quiet, silent power.
And you had to strip down for this role, no makeup, hair, nails…
When it was all taking place, I was fresh off a Bad Boy Reunion show. You don’t realize how vain you are and of the issues you have until you have to play Florence and have to get rid of lashes and wigs.
I was like, “Why can’t she wear a wig? I don’t want my own textured hair out there without some sort of relaxer.” But when you get rid of these things and you're walking around and people are seeing your natural beauty and they're actually complimenting you... I realized I didn't need all of these things. Florence actually liberated me in a lot of ways. She gave me a lot of newfound confidence. I hold my head up regardless of if I have a perm or nails or lashes. She helped me in a time when I was needing that confidence.
If [writer-director] Dee [Rees] hadn’t put her foot down, Florence would’ve had a wavy hair wig and she would’ve been manufactured. [laughs]
In addition to the acting nomination, you were also recognized for best original song, “Mighty River,” with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.
It feels so good to be nominated for both, for people to recognize me for what I already do. It’s always beautiful. And the song is very very important. The lyrics are very important. To have people recognize the lyrics and listen to the song, and to pay attention to the character and the song, it’s like the cherry on the cake.
How will you be celebrating, if at all, today?
Oh my. [laughs] I have to go to work. I’ll be celebrating by smiling and how I normally treat people and treat myself. I’m going to be working hard. That’s how I’ll celebrate today.
'Will & Grace' adds 28th, 29th Globes nominations, with no wins — so far
|Christie D'Zurilla
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. loves to nominate “Will & Grace” for Golden Globes. When it comes to handing over an actual trophy, however, it’s a bit more stingy.
Including the two nods it got Monday morning, “Will & Grace” has been nominated a total of 29 times. Wins so far? Zero.
At the 2018 Globes, the rebooted comedy will be up for best television series — musical or comedy for the seventh time, and Eric McCormack will have a sixth opportunity to write a thank-you speech.
As for the rest of the cast, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have each been nominated six times, for actress and actor in a lead role and supporting role in a comedy or musical series, respectively. Megan Mullally has been nominated four times for supporting actress in a comedy or musical series.
The Primetime Emmy Awards have treated “Will & Grace” more kindly, with 16 wins out of a total 83 nominations. Mullally, Hayes and McCormack each have one acting Emmy statue in hand, and Messing has two.
Sorry, 'Star Wars' fans – 'The Last Jedi' wasn't eligible for a Golden Globes nomination
|Josh Rottenberg
Given the early raves director Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” received at its premiere Saturday in Los Angeles, some fans may have been looking to see if the film would receive any love in the Golden Globes nominations.
Alas, the latest installment in the “Star Wars” saga, in theaters Friday, was not screened for the Hollywood Press Assn. in time for it to be in contention for this year’s awards.
Because the most recent films in the franchise are traditionally kept under wraps until shortly before they’re released during the mid-December window, qualifying in time for Globes consideration has been something of an afterthought. (Dec. 4 was this year’s official consideration cut-off date.)
The Walt Disney Co. also held back showing 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and last year’s “Rogue One” for the HFPA, rendering those films similarly ineligible for consideration. (“Last Jedi” will, however, be eligible for Oscar consideration. “Force Awakens” received five Oscar nominations and “Rogue One” earned two.)
While smaller films can get a potential box office boost from a Globes nod, Disney and Lucasfilm clearly believe that, when it comes to “Star Wars,” the franchise has ample Force on its own, thanks very much.
Frankie Shaw of 'SMILF' says she 'can't believe' the Golden Globe nominations for her show
I can’t believe it! What started as a little short film I shot in my friend’s bedroom turned into this. I am so honored for the show to be recognized and for our name to be up there with all of these amazingly creative and talented people.
Thank you to Showtime for believing in us, and thank you thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!!!
Alison Brie processed her Golden Globes nomination with a kick
|Yvonne Villarreal
Alison Brie may play a character in need of a career boost on TV, but she’s doing just fine in real life.
The “GLOW” actress was among the actors who got good news when the Golden Globe nominations were announced early Monday.
Brie was nominated for lead actress in a musical or comedy for her Netflix series role as Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress looking for her big break who finds her way into a female wrestling show. Brie is nominated alongside Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Frankie Shaw (“SMILF”).
We spoke to Brie by phone while she was in her trailer preparing for a day of shooting on the second season of “GLOW.”
An obvious question to get out of the way: How did you get the news?
I was running out the door to go to work. And I ran in to kiss my husband goodbye, and he had it streaming on his phone. And he was like, the Golden Globe nominations are happening right now. And I was like, oh my God, well, I gotta go. I gave him a kiss and then we heard my name right then. And then we just looked at each other and screamed and like kicked our legs. We did kicks. I was jumping up and down. I was like, “I have to go to work!” I was late.
How were you greeted on set?
No one is here! I’m the first person here. I was jumping up and down with the hair and makeup people. I’ll be shooting here all day. I’m sure I’ll be doing more happy dancing here with my co-stars because I’ve never worked with a more supportive group. I just can’t wait for all the girls to get here so I can jump and down with all of them.
Does a Golden Globe nomination cure soreness?
Oh my God, it’s funny you ask because I did wake up super-sore today, and I was so tired and thinking, how will I get through this day? And then I got this jolt of energy and was doing kicks. So many kicks.
How would Ruth Wilder take the news, if she were the one nominated?
Crying. Tears of joy everywhere. She’s practiced this speech thousands of times. I picture her taking a private moment — Ruth doesn’t have very many friends she could be celebrating this with. I picture her running into a bathroom and just bursting into tears.
When the show starts, Ruth is frustrated with her career, and the kind of parts she is auditioning for — a criticism women in the industry still face.
I think that’s one of the great things about our show, that it’s offering so many incredible roles for women. I think that’s one of the great things about our show. We have 14 female regulars on our show. Even looking at the nominations today, you see how many amazing roles there are for women today. But it’s a constant battle. We’re always trying to move forward and diversify and create more interesting roles for women. Actresses will always be looking for something more interesting than “the wife” or “the girlfriend” parts. It’s an exciting time because we’re seeing those opportunities be less hard to find. There can always be more.
And, I’ll say, it was life-changing being on a show with a predominantly female cast. And having women at the top and so many women behind the camera changed the way we all worked. It was a really comfortable set. It was a really ego-free set all of the time. Very collaborative, open and free. I think that enabled myself and all the women to take bigger risks with our performances.
You’ve talked about how much you wanted this part and about the audition process. Why did you fight so hard to play Ruth? What did you see in her?
I loved the writing so much and, I guess, I just realized opportunities like this don’t come around all that often where you find a role in which you are going to showcase every tool in your actor’s toolbox. And this was that show. For a long time, I felt like: I have more to show you, if you’d only let me. This show, certainly, was that opportunity for me.
The show hit Netflix just as we were starting see the rumblings of a feminist revolution taking shape. What’s it been like working on Season 2, being a part of a show like this — of women demanding to be heard and seen in a male-driven world?
I feel like we’re really on the right side of history. More than anything, I think I feel relieved and grateful that I get to come to work in such a safe and encouraging environment — working with all these women on material that I really believe in. The stuff that we’re reading about every day did not exist on this set. And, if anything, we’re creating a forum to talk about that through the art that we’re making. So in that way, too, it’s really gratifying.
Golden Globe nominee Emma Stone thanks 'game-changing human being' Billie Jean King
Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King.
She is a brilliant, brave and game-changing human being, and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of “Battle of the Sexes,” a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.
Christopher Plummer nominated after replacing Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World'
|Mark Olsen
The HFPA would like you to know that they saw “All the Money in the World.” The movie picked up a surprise three Golden Globes nominations Monday morning, for Christopher Plummer as supporting actor but also Michelle Williams for actress in a drama and Ridley Scott for director.
Considering Plummer was only announced as being a part of the movie a little more than a month ago, his recognition by the Globes may the fastest turnaround on record from performance to nomination.
The film was pulled from its slot on the closing night of the AFI Fest in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, originally cast in the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. In short order it was announced that Scott was going to replace Spacey with Plummer through reshoots while still getting the movie finished in time for a late December release.
An unfinished version of the film is reported to have been screened for the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. last week. Press screenings of the final cut are expected to begin in earnest later this week.
'Greatest Showman' stars, Issa Rae, Seth Rogen and more weigh in on Golden Globe nominations
|Nardine Saad
Gratitude, kudos and incredulity reigned on social media after the Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning.
The film and television nominees were thankful, the costars gave props to one another and the snubbed — and those who recognized them — voiced their grievances with the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. following the early morning announcement.
Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, the stars of the musical “The Greatest Showman,” delighted in the film’s multiple nominations, as did “The Disaster Artist’s” Seth Rogen and the team behind Disney and Pixar's animated crowd-pleaser “Coco.”
LIST: The 2018 Golden Globe Award nominees
However, much online chatter was devoted to Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, “Get Out,” being snubbed in the screenplay and director categories (though it did earn nods in the best picture and lead actor categories). Similarly, romantic comedy “The Big Sick” was completely shut out, and few people of color were nominated in the marquee film categories.
Here’s a look at what a few of them had to say:
Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 75th Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Jan. 7.
Golden Globes TV nominations by the numbers: HBO leads (again)
|Chris Barton
HBO again proved to be the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s favorite TV network as the premium cable channel led the way with 12 nominations Monday morning.
Though falling short of last year’s total of 14, HBO was paced by its limited series offerings “Big Little Lies” and “The Wizard of Lies” as well as “Game of Thrones” and “The Young Pope.” Netflix was in second place with nine, followed by FX with eight.
Here’s the full tally:
HBO — 12
Netflix — 9
FX — 8
NBC — 5
Showtime — 5
ABC — 3
Amazon — 3
Hulu — 3
USA Network — 3
AMC — 1
National Geographic — 1
Starz — 1
SundanceTV — 1
Ansel Elgort, 'All the Money in the World' lead 2018 Golden Globe nomination surprises
|Tre'vell Anderson
Every award nominations morning, a number of surprises rise to the top of the pool. Below are some of the more interesting nods from Monday’s Golden Globes announcement:
“All the Money in the World”
The Ridley Scott-directed picture took home three nominations, for best actress (Michelle Williams), best supporting actor (Christopher Plummer) and best director. The gag is… the film isn’t quite yet complete after Scott decided to replace the embattled Kevin Spacey with Plummer. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. — the folks who vote on the Golden Globes — did, however, see an unfinished version of the film just before voting last week. Must be nice.
Ansel Elgort
Elgort nabbed a best actor nomination, in the musical/comedy category, for his starring turn in the summer sleeper hit “Baby Driver.” While the action-crime film written and directed by Edgar Wright is one of the top 25 grossing domestic pictures of the year, virtually no one expected it to get any awards traction.
Helen Mirren
Perhaps one of the biggest shocks of all the nominations is the best actress nod for Mirren in “The Leisure Seeker.” The picture premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, but earned generally mixed notices. It’s since flown under the radar, receiving only a brief awards-qualifying run from Sony Pictures Classics and officially hitting theaters Jan. 19.
“Battle of Sexes”
Co-directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the film about the 1973 tennis match between the world’s top-ranked female player Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs got two nominations for its stars, Emma Stone and Steve Carell. The surprise here is that while the picture was hyped as an award season contender after it bowed at the Telluride Film Festival in September, the conversation around it has pretty much petered out.
Five biggest Golden Globes snubs include 'The Big Sick,' Jordan Peele
|Amy Kaufman
What’s an awards nominations morning without snubs? Here are the top five from the 2018 Golden Globes announcement.
- “The Big Sick,” the comedy co-written by real-life couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, was entirely ignored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. on Monday. Award season pundits had predicted that the film, based on the pair’s actual experience overcoming a medical emergency, would at least score a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy. It didn’t, and its cast — including lead Nanjiani and supporting actress Holly Hunter — also received no nominations.
- Meanwhile, “Get Out’s” Jordan Peele was snubbed too. The filmmaker did not earn recognition for directing or writing the horror satire, though the film wasn’t completely overlooked — its star, Daniel Kaluuya, was nominated for best actor, and the film got a nom for best comedy.
- Also blanked in the directing category? Greta Gerwig, for her movie “Lady Bird.” Gerwig was widely expected to earn a nomination, but in fact no women were recognized as among the best director nominees. “Lady Bird” got a lot of love, otherwise: The movie was nominated for best comedy and screenplay, and its mother/daughter duo — Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf — received nods.
- Jake Gyllenhaal, who has earned high praise for his turn as Boston marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in the drama “Stronger,” was also snubbed by the HFPA.
- And it wasn’t a wonderful morning for “Wonder Woman,” which soared at the box office this summer but wasn’t a Globes favorite: Neither director Patty Jenkins nor star Gal Gadot received nominations.
Meryl Streep 'thrilled' about the six Golden Globes nominations for 'The Post'
I’m thrilled for the movie, for Steven [Spielberg] and Tom [Hanks], and for the incredible ensemble of actors who made this movie need its moment in history. Thanks, HFPA.
Nicole Kidman 'incredibly grateful' for six Golden Globes nominations for 'Big Little Lies'
|Chris Barton
"We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and its cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful.
Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea.
The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated."
Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes
|Libby Hill
Seth Meyers is on board to take a closer look at the 2018 Golden Globes.
After speculation last week that he had secured the gig, NBC released a statement Monday announcing the news.
“We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence and mischievous humor.”
Meyers takes over for NBC stablemate and former “Saturday Night Live” cast mate Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the ceremony in January.
The former “SNL” Weekend Update anchor is no stranger to awards ceremonies; Meyers has been nominated for 18 Emmys.
The Golden Globes are set to air live on both coasts from the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.