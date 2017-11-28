BREAKING NEWS
latimes.com
Democratic leaders Pelosi, Schumer call off meeting with Trump after he tweets 'I don't see a deal'
ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy news

'I’m freaking out right now': Luis Fonsi and more react to their Grammy nominations

Nardine Saad
Luis Fonsi accepts the song of the year award at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 16. (Kevin Winter)
Luis Fonsi accepts the song of the year award at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 16. (Kevin Winter)

Waking up to the news of a Grammy Award nomination — or two, or three — had several recording artists and songwriters taking to Twitter to celebrate Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at what a few of the nominated acts had to say:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
62°