Judy Garland's stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz' are found

Garland, who was born Frances Gumm, lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis, until she was 4½, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died of a barbiturate overdose in 1969. The Judy Garland Museum , which opened in 1975 in the house where she lived, says it has the world's largest collection of Garland and “Wizard of Oz” memorabilia.