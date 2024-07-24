Crypt Keeper statue stolen from Burbank horror museum; reward offered

A statue of the Crypt Keeper, the creepy host of HBO’s “Tales from the Crypt,” was stolen from the Mystic Museum in Burbank.

The Crypt Keeper, brought back from the dead to haunt 90s audiences with ghoulish tales, is missing.

A statue of the creepy, buggy eyed, skeletal host of HBO’s horror series “Tales from the Crypt” was stolen from the Mystic Museum in Burbank on Sunday, according to the museum, which captured the thief on video.

The museum has offered a $500 reward for information leading to the return of the statue. Museum officials ask anyone with information to contact the Burbank Police Department.

Advertisement

“The police are doing what they can,” the museum wrote on Instagram, but they need “the help of the horror community & our friends to get the word out.”

The statue can be seen on security footage in the hands of a man who walks it to the back of the museum before putting it in a bag and walking out.

The museum opened in 2013 and describes itself as a “hub for horror enthusiasts” in Los Angeles.

John Kassir, the longtime voice of the Crypt Keeper in the TV series, commented on the museum’s Instagram post, threatening the thief: “I can make your afterlife very uncomfortable,” he wrote.

