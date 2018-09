How Grizzly Bear and TV on the Radio are navigating 'grumpy old manhood'

Adebimpe: I would love if someone handed me a stack of lyrics and demos. The voice I have inside me now is way different than the voice I had inside me when we started. In my late 20s I was far more romantic a person — not just in terms of romantic love or platonic love, but my view of the world. I’m not there anymore. And I don’t even know if it’s music that will allow me to use my voice. Rock speaks to such a specific audience, and I feel like I don’t have a ton to say to that audience anymore. But do you stop what you’re doing and just break off and be like, “I’m going to write novels that no one’s going to care about”?