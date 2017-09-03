The 1993 interview when Walter Becker opened up about Steely Dan's subversive intentions

Walter Becker, co-founder with Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, died Sunday at age 67. In this Sunday Calendar interview published in The Times on Aug. 22, 1993, Becker and Fagen talked with Chris Willman at the start of their first reunion tour after 19 years away from the stage as Steely Dan and a little more than a decade after they last recorded together as Steely Dan. They went on to make two more albums together and continued to tour together until illness forced Becker to pull out of a Steely Dan performance at the Classic West festival at Dodger Stadium in July. In this interview from the archives, Becker and Fagen, with biting wit, discuss the dichotomy of the anarchy of their lyrics and the jazz harmonies of their singular sound.

FLASH BACK TO THE LATE '70s, exact date undetermined. You turn on "The Donny and Marie Show," and see one of the most weirdly funny things ever on national television: The teen sibling hosts in spangles and bell-bottoms are doing a tribute to nostalgia, in the form of a bouncy duet of Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years."

“The weekend at the college didn't turn out like you planned,” a beaming Donny Osmond sang to Marie, by all appearances clueless to the absurdity of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker's unwieldy verses in his beaming mouth. “The things that pass for knowledge I can't understand." . . .

Did Donny have the slightest idea what he was singing?

Did Steely Dan fans, for that matter?

Donny and Marie weren't alone in being oblivious to the often hidden meanings of Fagen and Becker's hits, which were just hooky enough to be permanently embedded in many millions of craniums despite a popular lack of comprehension of what subversive ideas might lie therein.

What American of a certain age can't sing a few seemingly random phrases of Fagen and Becker's strange design: "Babylon sisters, shake it." "Drink Scotch whiskey all night long, and die behind the wheel." "Drink your big black cow and get outta here."

The dangerous, funny, possibly misanthropic elusiveness of the lyrics was matched by Becker and Fagen's relative reclusion as pop personalities. It was up to Donny and Marie and a lot of lounge singers to publicly perform Steely Dan's hits because Donald and Walter wouldn't. The duo disbanded its backup lineup and quit touring in 1974, ceasing all live performances well before most of their major hits were even released.

It was frustrating to some fans that jazz-influenced music that benefited from some of the best studio playing in the business couldn't be heard in a live setting. But to the true aficionado, Steely Dan's unwillingness to waste time touring in order to focus on the bigger rewards of record-making was just the ultimate measure of their ornery integrity.

Flash forward to the present, at which point Fagen, 45, and Becker, 43, have done the unthinkable and — an astonishing 19 years after their previous gig — booked a brief U.S. tour under the moniker of Steely Dan, which itself has been retired for well over a decade. Nearly all of the shows — including dates at the Greek Sept. 7-8 and Irvine Meadows Sept. 10 — sold out within minutes or hours of going on sale. (Tickets still remain for a show at the Blockbuster Pavilion Sept. 11.)

And while fans salivate at the idea of the Dan made flesh, a few couldn't help but be nagged by the fear that, after all this time, a "reunion" tour might represent another kind of sell-out, in which the Steely ones finally cave in to the demands of the masses after all.

Will their "Reelin' in the Years" end up like Donny and Marie's: taking what was written as a backhanded look at memory-mongering, and unfortunately resurrect it as an irony-free anthem to nostalgia?

Far be it from these fellows to dissuade anyone else's hard-fought cynicism.

Contacted by phone for comment on how the opening Midwest dates on the tour went last weekend, Becker answered, "Well, not too good. It turns out that show business isn't really in my blood anyway, and I'm looking forward to getting back to working on my car . . . "

Whew. Incorrigible after all.

Older fans may still think of Becker and Fagen as bad boys, but talk up the band to any self-respectingly "alternative" teen or twentysomething "Lollapalooza"-goer, and the image they have of Steely Dan in their young minds will produce about the same look of distaste as if you'd suggested they attend a Kenny G show. It's hard convincing them that, for all the inherent musical "slickness," Steely Dan was the alternative band of its time.

Bruce Gilbert / For The Times Walter Becker, left, and Donald Fagen in 2000. Walter Becker, left, and Donald Fagen in 2000. (Bruce Gilbert / For The Times)

We thought superimposing jazz harmonies on pop songs was subversive. — Walter Becker

The generation gap is obvious enough that you could update the lyrics of the group's 1980 Top 10 hit, a tune about dating a girl too young to be familiar with Aretha Franklin, to apply to Steely Dan itself: Hey nineteen, that's Donald Fagen / She don't remember the Kings of Scorn . . .

The instrumental warmth and smoothness of the sounds was a necessary tonic for the bitterness sometimes infecting the sentiments (or lack of them). Theirs could be a chilly, emotionally barren landscape, filled with fictional characters and place names that had less to do with Dylan's or Springsteen's use of the same devices than their own post-Burroughsian, pre-cyberpunk uncharted universe.

Steely Dan's key oldies get played on most of the available radio formats. But in trying to figure out exactly who it was that snapped up all those tour tickets so instantly, it comes to mind that there are probably two core audiences for Steely Dan:

First and foremost, there are those lingering, literarily minded, misanthropic anarchists who always dug the Dan's bad attitude.

And then, of course, there's the pacifist army of modern "Wave" listeners.

"I'm sorry?" asks Fagen, apparently not familiar with the latter radio format.

"People who listen to the light jazz radio station, like 'The Wave,' " says Becker, jumping in to help.

Given the cultural divide between these two camps, we continue, does the duo worry that any brawls might break out between the surly old hepsters and the gentler sax-lovers at these shows?

"They're probably just exactly the same people," muses Becker.

"They'll all have an inner conflict," Fagen offers.

"Right," says Becker, "they're probably different shadow personalities of the same people."

"Dupe-elgangers," puns Fagen.

"If you will. And I think you will," adds Becker, with a hint of menace.