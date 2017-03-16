How has the National Endowment for the Arts impacted you?

Come Oct. 1, 19 agencies could get slashed from the federal budget. Among the groups that would be affected by the Trump administration’s proposed federal funding cuts is the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency that works with arts programs in every congressional district in the U.S.

Its funding is tied to big projects, like Broadway’s “Hamilton” and “Fun Home,” museums such as New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and arts nonprofits like HOLA – a program that supports Los Angeles’ youth orchestra.

Needless to say, it affects many – including some who might not even realize it.

It’s possible that the so-called blueprint for cuts won’t survive as it stands right now. But the fact that programs like the NEA are on the chopping block at all is raising concerns about the government’s priorities.

On Twitter, people are already voicing their opposition to the cuts with #SaveNEA. Others are rallying around similar programs like the National Endowment for Humanities, an agency whose funding includes the development of literature and documentaries, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund PBS, NPR and local public media stations across the country. #NEHmatters and an #ILovePBS campaign that began before the budget release are both gaining traction.

Have you worked for an organization that received funding from the NEA? Have you or you children participated in arts programs with NEA support? We want to hear your experience and how you’re feeling about possible cuts.

(If you’re not sure, check the program here. Then come back and tell us about your experience.)

