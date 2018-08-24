Celine Dion, William Shatner and Joan Collins among those mourning Robin Leach's death

Celine Dion, Joan Collins and William Shatner are among the many who are sharing their condolences on social media after it was reported Friday morning that Robin Leach, the veteran television host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” had died at age 76.
Leach, who would have been 77 next week, suffered a stroke on Monday while in hospice care in Las Vegas, according to his son Gregg.
The star coined the catchphrase “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams” that closed out each episode of his TV series, which aired from 1984 to 1995.
Many fans used that phrase to honor Leach on Friday as some shared personal encounters they’d had with the English star.
Here are some reactions from social media: