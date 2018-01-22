SAG Awards 2018: Top 5 moments from the show and red carpet

While the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards didn’t light off any meme-worthy fireworks on Sunday night, women found power on the podium and elsewhere, delivering strong words of solidarity in line with the Time’s Up movement.

1. Gabrielle Carteris gets real about unity

“Truth is power, and women are stepping into their power,” said Gabrielle Carteris, giving her address as president of SAG-AFTRA. “Change is coming, and we are the agents of that change. Men and women are the agents of that change.”

She was talking, naturally, about changing Hollywood’s culture to one that doesn’t tolerate discrimination, harassment or abuse. “Make no mistake, this is not a moment in time,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said. “This is a movement. And our strength comes in our unity.”

2. Alison Brie talks about James Franco

Husband and wife Dave Franco and Alison Brie arrive at the 24th SAG Awards. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

Alison Brie, wife of Dave Franco, spoke on the red carpet about James Franco, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct leveled by five women.

"It remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward," the actress told E! News. "I obviously support my family, and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information."

Brie’s brother-in-law wasn't seen on the carpet, but was spotted in the audience. It was the first public appearance for the "Disaster Artist" star since the Los Angeles Times published its article about his alleged behavior.

3. Niecy Nash calls dibs on Sterling K. Brown

Olivia Munn, left, and Niecy Nash present the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series at the 2018 SAG Awards. Vince Bucci / Invision/Associated Press

Never subtle, Niecy Nash made her wishes known in a big way as she and Olivia Munn presented the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series. After the two went through the nominees and Munn prepared to open the envelope, Nash asked, “Wait, wait, wait — if it's Sterling K. Brown, can I say it?” Munn said yes, but asked why.

“’Cause he black,” Nash said bluntly, earning a big laugh from the audience. “I mean, but you can say anyone who's Asian that's nominated.” Nash, of course, is black. Said Munn, who is of mixed race, "I think there's just white guys and Sterling K. Brown. I'll take one of the white guys."

Nash then screamed out Brown's name as the “This Is Us” star became the first African American actor in SAG Awards history to win in that category.

4. Nicole Kidman thanks actresses who influenced her

Battling the flu and coming off a late night at work, Nicole Kidman rallied to accept an award for her "Big Little Lies" work, then went on to dedicate the rest of her speech to the likes of Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judy Davis, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine , Judi Dench and more. "Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, I revere you. I've watched you. And I've learned from you.

To the rest, the 50-year-old said, "I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances you've given over your career and how wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old. Because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives."

5. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is present in spirit

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was honored twice Sunday night for “Veep,” didn’t have to be in the audience in Los Angeles to have a big presence at the SAG Awards.

The actress, who has been fighting breast cancer since September and completed chemotherapy about a week and a half before the show, is now the most decorated female actor in the show’s history, with five individual and four ensemble trophies.

Her cast acknowledged her on stage and backstage, and she tweeted during the show that she wished she could be there.

“Have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's,” she wrote. “So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

christie.dzurilla@latimes.com

Twiiter: @TheCDZ