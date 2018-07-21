Ballroom's time to shine: 'Pose' choreographers Leiomy Maldonado and Danielle Polanco on bringing the ball to life

More than teaching individual steps, Maldonado and Polanco trained the cast how to improvise. They prepared actors to compete in the wide range of real-life ball categories shown in the series, including “runway” — being able to strut like supermodel Naomi Campbell, who perfected her signature walk with vogue pioneer Willi Ninja. Other categories are rooted in “realness,” which relies on the performer’s ability to convince onlookers that they are something they may not be.