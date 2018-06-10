Tony Awards 2018: Andrew Garfield wins best actor for 'Angels in America'; other early winners announced

Stage adaptations of “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” lead all Tony contenders with 12 nominations apiece, but heading into the ceremony Sunday night, the shows to beat are "The Band's Visit," the two-part play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and the revival of "Angels in America."

With Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban as hosts, the Tonys will pepper the telecast with a bevy of familiar faces, not the least of which will be Bruce Springsteen, who is set to receive a special award, as will John Leguizamo. Follow along with us as we post winners in real time and capture snapshots of the scene backstage.