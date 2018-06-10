Tony Awards 2018: Andrew Garfield wins best actor for 'Angels in America'; other early winners announced

Stage adaptations of “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” lead all Tony contenders with 12 nominations apiece, but heading into the ceremony Sunday night, the shows to beat are "The Band's Visit," the two-part play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and the revival of "Angels in America."
With Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban as hosts, the Tonys will pepper the telecast with a bevy of familiar faces, not the least of which will be Bruce Springsteen, who is set to receive a special award, as will John Leguizamo. Follow along with us as we post winners in real time and capture snapshots of the scene backstage.
The Tony Award nominees for costume design of a musical:
Gregg Barnes, "Mean Girls"
Clint Ramos, "Once on This Island"
David Zinn, nominated for two Tony Awards this year, walked the red carpet Sunday with a stark black T-shirt with white lettering that read: “Love is at the root of our resistance.”
He finished the look with a pink heart amid some serious neck accessorizing.
Zinn is nominated for costume design and scenic design for “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical.” He’s a familiar presence at the Tonys. He has previous costume nods for “In the Next Room or the vibrator play” (2010), “Airline Highway” (2015) and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (2017). His scenic design work earned him a nomination for “Fun Home” (2015) and a win for “The Humans” (2016).
You’ve got Tina Fey, Lauren Ambrose and Denzel Washington. And you’ve also got Ethan Slater of “SpongeBob SquarePants” and Katrina Lenk of “The Band’s Visit.” The familiar and the new mix for some interesting competition at this year’s Tony Awards.
Some nominees may seem to be a lock (Andrew Garfield, all but a sure thing as the leading actor from “Angels in America”) but other categories aren’t quite so settled.
Here’s a quick look at some of the key races and frontrunners to watch.
Tony Awards prognosticators expect five shows — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Angels in America,” “Carousel” and “My Fair Lady” — to clean up at the ceremony Sunday, but “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” actually lead all productions with 12 nominations apiece. Here’s the show-by-show breakdown of the contenders:
"Mean Girls" — 12
"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" — 12
The truth of that old theatrical saying that there are no small parts, only small actors, was redeemed last season on Broadway, with a bevy of featured performances that transcended their limited stage time and reminded us that brilliance is not a function of billing.
The Tony Awards airing Sunday on CBS will be chock full of well-known names, as the stage adaptations of “Frozen,” “Mean Girls,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and a new “Harry Potter” play are among this year’s nominees.