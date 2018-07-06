Director Gus Van Sant continues his longtime exploration of addiction and recovery with 'Don’t Worry'

“Callahan was a developed alcoholic at the age of 21, but the accident made him keep drinking,” said Van Sant, whose new film is being distributed by Amazon Studios. “He didn’t know what to do. He kept drinking for another seven or eight years. The epiphany was the moment where he couldn’t reach his bottle. It was behind the couch, and he supposedly stopped cold at that moment. The condensed view of his life was that he was an alcoholic who drew his sobriety as a successful cartoonist.”