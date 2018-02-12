Oscar-nominated "On Body and Soul" wonders if love in a dream can survive the real world

Enyedi, 62, is a small woman with a ponytail, dark-rimmed glasses and a backpack. The other day she traveled to the Netflix offices on Sunset Boulevard and found herself in the "Star Trek" room, which, given her aesthetic, presented an irony that amused her. She spoke in soft, concise sentences, as if one had stumbled upon the musings of an intellectual in an old Budapest café. There is no pretension about her, but when a strong idea strikes, she punches the air with a petite fist and smiles. When asked if she was a romantic, she replied: "Oh, yes, wildly."