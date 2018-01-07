GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
L.A. movie openings, Jan. 12

Jan. 12

Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game

Comedy-drama with Martin Landau, Paul Sorvino, Maria Dizzia. Written and directed by Howard Weiner.

Azad

Futuristic indie thriller. Directed by Farasat Khan.

Blur Circle

Drama with Cora Vander Broek, Matthew Brumlow, Ryan Artzberger. Written by Brian Elliott & Christopher J. Hansen. Directed by Hansen.

The Commuter

An insurance salesman stumbles upon a deadly conspiracy during his evening train ride home. With Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Elizabeth McGovern, Sam Neill. Written by Byron Willinger & Philip de Blasi and Ryan Engle. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

In Between

Drama. Written and directed by Maysaloun Hamoud.

The Insult

Lebanese drama with Adel Karam and Kamel El Basha. Directed by Ziad Doueiri.

Paddington 2

The popular bear and the Brown family search Windsor Gardens for a book thief. With Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson and the voices of Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton. Written by Paul King, Simon Farnaby; based on the children's stories by Michael Bond. Directed by King.

Proud Mary

Taraji P. Henson stars as a Boston hit woman. Written by John Stuart Newman & Christian Swegal and Steven Antin. Directed by Babak Najafi

Saturday Church

Musical drama with Luka Kain, Margot Bingham, Regina Taylor. Written and directed by Damon Cardasis

What Lies Upstream

Political documentary. Written and directed by Cullen Hoback.

