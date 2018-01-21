ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES

L.A. movie openings, Jan. 26

Jan. 26

A Ciambra

Italian coming-of-age drama with Pio Amato. Directed by Jonas Carpignano. Italy's Oscar submission.

American Folk

Road drama directed by David Heinz.

The Campus

Horror directed by J. Horton.

The Clapper

Romantic comedy with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan. Written and directed by Dito Montiel.

Desolation

Thriller with Dominik García-Lorido, Brock Kelly. Directed by David Moscow.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Comedy biopic of National Lampoon's Doug Kenney with Will Forte. Directed by David Wain.

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Action adventure with Alain Moussi.

Like Me

Thriller directed by Robert Mockler.

Lover for a Day

French drama with Eric Caravaca, Esther Garrel. Directed by Philippe Garrel.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Action adventure with Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Directed by Wes Ball.

The Misguided

Australian drama with Caleb Galati, Katherine Langford.

The Neighbor

Dramatic thriller with William Fichtner.

Padman

Indian comedy-drama directed by R. Balki.

Please Stand By

Drama with Dakota Fanning, Toni Colette, Alice Eve. Directed by Ben Lewin.

Vazante

Brazilian drama directed by Daniela Thomas.

