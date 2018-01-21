L.A. movie openings, Jan. 26

Jan. 26
A Ciambra
Italian coming-of-age drama with Pio Amato. Directed by Jonas Carpignano. Italy's Oscar submission.
American Folk
Road drama directed by David Heinz.
The Campus
Horror directed by J. Horton.
The Clapper
Romantic comedy with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan. Written and directed by Dito Montiel.
Desolation
Thriller with Dominik García-Lorido, Brock Kelly. Directed by David Moscow.
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Comedy biopic of National Lampoon's Doug Kenney with Will Forte. Directed by David Wain.
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Action adventure with Alain Moussi.
Like Me
Thriller directed by Robert Mockler.
Lover for a Day
French drama with Eric Caravaca, Esther Garrel. Directed by Philippe Garrel.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Action adventure with Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Directed by Wes Ball.
The Misguided
Australian drama with Caleb Galati, Katherine Langford.
The Neighbor
Dramatic thriller with William Fichtner.
Padman
Indian comedy-drama directed by R. Balki.
Please Stand By
Drama with Dakota Fanning, Toni Colette, Alice Eve. Directed by Ben Lewin.
Vazante
Brazilian drama directed by Daniela Thomas.
------------
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »