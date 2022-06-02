Classic movies in SoCal: Tom Cruise, Judy Garland, Godzilla and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘American Psycho’

Wall Street investment banker Christian Bale extolls the virtues of Huey Lewis and the News — and also kills a bunch of people — in an outdoor screening of Mary Harron’s satirical 2000 thriller based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. June 4. $22. No one under age 17 admitted without parent or guardian. cinespia.org

‘Bronson’ with ‘Drive’ and ‘Only God Forgives’

Three tales from Nicolas Winding Refn: The 2008 bio-drama starring Tom Hardy as a violent prisoner, followed by the Danish director’s L.A.-set 2011 thriller and Bangkok-set 2013 action drama, both starring Ryan Gosling. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 5, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 4. $16, $19. secretmovieclub.com

‘The Clock’

Kind-hearted city gal Judy Garland meets soldier-on-leave Robert Walker in the Big Apple in this 1945 romantic drama directed by Garland’s husband-to-be, Vincente Minnelli. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 2:25 p.m. June 4. $10. drafthouse.com

‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are futuristic soldiers trapped in a “Groundhog Day"-style time loop is this crackerjack 2014 alien-invasion thriller directed by Doug Liman. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 5:30 p.m. June 4. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Flowers of Shanghai’

Tony Leung is in the mood for love in this sumptuous 1998 period drama set in the late 19th century and directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien. Presented in 35mm with English subtitles. UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘The General’

They stole his train, he wants it back in this silent 1926 action comedy co-directed by and starring Buster Keaton. Presented with live organ accompaniment. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 p.m. June 5. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Gojira’

The kaiju also known as Godzilla stomps his way through Japan in this classic 1954 creature feature. In Japanese with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 5:15 p.m. June 3 and 6, 5 p.m. June 5 p.m. $8.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘The Greatest Cartoons Ever!’

See animated shorts from the Golden Age of Hollywood in this previously postponed edition of the Alex Film Society’s annual holiday show. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 2 p.m. June 5. $10-$16. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Killer of Sheep’

Life in working-class Watts is seen through the eyes of a Black slaughterhouse employee in this insightful 1978 indie drama directed by Charles Burnett. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. June 7. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

The 21st edition of this celebration of Latinx filmmakers and stories continues. TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, and TCL Chinese 6, Hollywood and Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes, in-person and online, through June 5. $10-$75. laliff.org

‘Maps to the Stars’

David Cronenberg casts a jaundiced eye upon the lifestyles of the rich and famous in this darkly comic 2014 drama set in Hollywood. With Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack and Robert Pattinson. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. June 3. $14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘Polyester’ with ‘Serial Mom’

A double bill of campy comedies from trash auteur John Waters pairs the 1981 romp starring Divine as a desperate housewife with the 1991 slasher-flick sendup featuring Kathleen Turner. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. $12; advance purchase recommended. 7 and 8:55 p.m. June 3-4, 6:30 and 8:25 p.m. June 5. thenewbev.com

‘A Special Day’

Film icons Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni star in this 1977 social drama set in 1930s Rome and directed by Ettore Scola. In Italian with English subtitles. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. June 8. $12.50. laemmle.com

‘The Sweet Hereafter’

A school bus accident shatters the lives of residents of a small town in Canada in this poignant 1997 drama written and directed by Atom Egoyan and based on the Russell Banks novel. With Ian Holm, Bruce Greenwood and Sarah Polley. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. June 6. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘To Sir, With Love’

The Los Angeles Conservancy’s “Last Remaining Seats” series of film screenings in vintage theaters returns with this 1967 drama starring Sidney Poitier as an inexperienced teacher at a public school in London’s gritty East End. Regency Westwood Village, 961 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. June 4. $16-$22. laconservancy.org

‘The Triplets of Belleville’

An elderly French woman, her cyclist grandson, some local mobsters and the titular trio of former music-hall singers all have parts to play in this delightful 2003 animated comedy screening as part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s “Family Flicks” series. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 11 a.m. Free; no reservations required; fist come, first served. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow’

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary entertainer’s birth with special screenings of Victor Fleming’s beloved 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. June 5-6. $18, $20. fathomevents.com

‘Wolf Song’

Gary Cooper is warm for Lupe Velez’s form and vice versa in this silent 1929 romance set in frontier-era New Mexico and directed by Victor Fleming. Presented in 35mm with live musical accompaniment. Part of “The Silent Treatment Film Series.” Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 2 p.m. June 4. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org