Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Selena,’ Scarface,’ ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ with ‘Captain Blood’

Errol Flynn robs the rich and gives to the poor, then plays pirate on the high seas, in this double bill of 1930s-era swashbucklers. Presented in 35mm. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:40 p.m. April 14, 6:30 and 8:40 p.m. April 15. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Blue Velvet’

A callow Kyle MacLachlan meets madman Dennis Hopper and tragic beauty Isabella Rossellini in David Lynch’s nightmarish 1986 neo-noir fable. Dean Stockwell and Laura Dern also star. Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 4 and 8 p.m. April 8; 4, 8 and 10:10 p.m. April 9-10; 6:55 p.m. April 11; 2 and 6:45 p.m. April 12-14, $13. cineloungecinemas.com

‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover’

Three’s company but four’s a crowd in Peter Greenaway’s ravishing 1989 romantic thriller. Michael Gambon and Helen Mirren co-star. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. April 8. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Donnie Darko’

It’s the end of the world as a young Jake Gyllenhaal knows it in writer-director Richard Kelly’s apocalyptic 2001 fable. With Drew Barrymore, Jena Malone and Patrick Swayze. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. April 8. $10. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘Godzilla Raids Again’

The greatest kaiju of all time — of all time! — returns to trample Japan once more in this 1955 followup to the classic 1954 creature feature. In Japanese with English subtitles. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. April 9 and 14. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Goodfellas’

Oh, a wise guy, eh? Ray Liotta gets schooled by Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci on the ins and outs of the Mafia lifestyle in Martin Scorsese’s riveting 1990 gangland drama. Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. April 8. Single seat: $28; love seat: $58. themontalban.com

‘The Grapes of Wrath’ with ‘Tobacco Road’

A double bill of John Ford classics pairs the filmmaker’s 1940 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Dust Bowl-era novel with Ford’s 1941 drama based on the Erskine Caldwell novel about sharecroppers in Georgia. Henry Fonda stars in the former and Charley Grapewin in the latter. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 9. $14-$22. secretmovieclub.com

‘Jules and Jim’

Jeanne Moreau is torn between two lovers, feelin’ like a fool in François Truffaut’s essential 1962 entry in the canon of French New Wave cinema. In French and German with English subtitles. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. April 13. $12.50. laemmle.com

L.A. Times Short Docs

The Los Angeles Times presents an evening of five short documentaries, about immigration, homelessness and other social issues, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers moderated by the Times’ Michael Ordoña. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 7 p.m. April 8. $10. eventbrite.com

‘Moulin Rouge!’

Aspiring writer Ewan McGregor is warm for nightclub singer Nicole Kidman’s form in Baz Luhrmann’s frenetic 2001 jukebox musical set in late 19th century Paris. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. April 8-10. $12. 800-347-6396. elcapitantheatre.com

‘New Jack City’

American Cinematheque kicks off the new series “Perpetratin’ Realism: 1990s Black Film” with this gritty 1991 crime drama set in NYC and starring Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Judd Nelson and Chris Rock. The film’s director, Mario Van Peebles, will be on hand for a Q&A. American Cinematheque at the Regency Westwood Village Theatre, 961 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. April 9. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Nosferatu’

Max Schreck is a Transylvanian vampire in London — only he’s not Dracula, wink-wink — in F. W. Murnau’s eerie 1922 silent horror tale not-so-loosely based on the Bram Stoker novel. Presented with live organ accompaniment. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 7 p.m. April 9. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

2022 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival

The annual showcase for works by queer and trans filmmakers of color returns for a 19th year, both in person and online. Also included: panel discussions, pre- and post-show soirees and free workshops. Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 544 San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A.; Regal LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.; other area venues. Various showtimes, April 8-17. $15-$35. outfestfusion.com

‘Planet of the Apes’

Charlton Heston is in for a monumental surprise — get it? — in this 1968 sci-fi thriller about an American astronaut transported to a world where apes rule and humans drool. Roddy McDowall also stars. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. April 12. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Quadrophenia’

It’s Mods versus Rockers in 1960s Brighton, England, in this riotous 1979 period drama based on the Who’s classic 1973 concept album. With Phil Daniels, Ray Winstone and Sting. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. April 10. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Scarface’

Say “hello” to Al Pacino as Cuban refugee-turned-Miami drug lord Tony Montana in Brian De Palma’s hyperviolent 1983 remake of the classic 1932 gangster flick. With Michelle Pfeiffer. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8 p.m. March 12. $20 per car plus $8 per driver/passenger; VIP (four people only): $75. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Selena’

Jennifer Lopez shines as the beloved but ill-fated Tejano singer in 25th anniversary screenings of this touching 1997 bio-drama written and directed by Gregory Nava. Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie and Lupe Ontiveros also star. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 7:30 p.m. April 8, 5 p.m. April 9-10. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Seven Samurai’

Toshiro Mifune and six other badass rōnin square off against bandits who’ve been riding roughshod humble villagers in Akira Kurosawa’s epic 1954 action tale set in feudal Japan. In Japanese with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 5 p.m. April 10. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

You can stand under Gene Kelly’s umbrella, -ella, -ella in 75th anniversary screenings of this classic 1952 MGM musical co-directed by Kelly and Stanley Donen and co-starring Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 4 and 7 p.m. April 10 and 13. $15. fathomevents.com