The Moviegoer, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

The Women Though director George Cukor's 1939 comedy-drama famously features an all-female cast and it was adapted from Clare Booth Luce's play by Anita Loos and Jane Murfin, it's unlikely it would pass the Bechdel test as most of the snappy dialogue centers on the marriages — past, present and future — of the high-society set. But with stars Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell and Paulette Goddard heading the cast, you just can't look away. The film will be preceded by a presentation on the historic Art Deco Bullock's Wilshire building. Art Deco Society of Los Angeles and American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Jan. 28, 2 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/