The Moviegoer, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

The Women Though director George Cukor's 1939 comedy-drama famously features an all-female cast and it was adapted from Clare Booth Luce's play by Anita Loos and Jane Murfin, it's unlikely it would pass the Bechdel test as most of the snappy dialogue centers on the marriages — past, present and future — of the high-society set. But with stars Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell and Paulette Goddard heading the cast, you just can't look away. The film will be preceded by a presentation on the historic Art Deco Bullock's Wilshire building. Art Deco Society of Los Angeles and American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Jan. 28, 2 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
An Invitation to Dance The museum kicks off its four Friday evenings of 20th century classic dance movies with the 1935 Ginger Rogers-Fred Astaire charmer Top Hat, featuring the timeless "Cheek to Cheek" number. Songs by Irving Berlin. Followed by Rogers and Astaire again in director George Stevens' Swing Time (1936), Feb. 9; Vincente Minnelli's An American in Paris (1951), with Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, Feb. 16; Stanley Donen and Kelly's Singin' in the Rain (1952) with Donald O'Connor and a still-teenage Debbie Reynolds, Feb. 23. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 449-6840. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All films are included with museum admission. $15; $12 for senior citizens; free for ages 18 and under. www.nortonsimon.org
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1938) Eightieth anniversary of Disney's first animated feature, and it is still, indisputably, one of the fairest of them all. The nameless beautiful but evil queen became a touchstone for all future Disney villains. Based on the folk tale by the Brothers Grimm. El Capitan, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, (818) 845-3110. Feb. 2-7. $10-$22. elcapitantheatre.com/
Working Girl Big Business. Big city. Big Hair. In Mike Nichols' Reagan-'80s fairy-tale, the dream is to get the prince (Harrison Ford) and the corner office. Sigourney Weaver is the perfectly polished executive villain to Melanie Griffith's business-savvy, Staten Island cutie. The 1988 comedy-drama is the first in UCLA Film & Television Archive's "Working Girls: America's Career Women on Screen" series, co-presented by Women in Film Los Angeles and Veggie Cloud. Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
