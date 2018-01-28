Advertisement

L.A. movie openings, Feb. 2

By Kevin Crust
Jan 28, 2018 | 6:00 AM
L.A. movie openings, Feb. 2
Helen Mirren in the movie "Winchester." (Ben King / CBS Films / Lionsgate)
Feb. 2

A Ciambra

Italian coming-of-age drama with Pio Amato, Koudous Seihon, Damiano Amato. Written and Directed by Jonas Carpignano. Italy's Oscar submission.

Advertisement

Braven

Action-thriller with Jason Momoa, Stephen Lang. Directed by Lin Oeding.

Bucky & the Squirrels

Music mockumentary written and directed by Allen Katz.

The Cage Fighter

Martial arts documentary featuring Joe Carman, Vernon Beach, Callie Carman. Directed by Jeff Unay.

Driving While Black

Comedy with Dominique Purdy. Directed by Paul Sapiano.

A Fantastic Woman

​​​​​​​A Chilean trans woman fights for her rights after the death of her older lover. With Daniela Vega. Directed by by Sebastián Lelio.

Have a Nice Day

Chinese neo-noir animation. Directed by Liu Jian.

A Lesson in Cruelty

Comedy-drama. Directed by Alex Salazar.

Advertisement

Living Among Us

Supernatural horror with John Heard. Directed by Brian A. Metcalf.

The Lucky Man

Action with Jesse James. Directed by Norman McGuire.

The Music of Silence

Biographical drama based on the life of singer Andrea Bocelli. With Toby Sebastian. Directed by Michael Radford​.

On Body and Soul

Hungarian drama about a man and a woman who discover they somehow share the same dream every night. With Alexandra Borbély, Géza Morcsányi. Directed by Ildikó Enyedi.

Scorched Earth

Action/sci-fi with Gina Carano, John Hannah, Ryan Robbins. Directed by Peter Howitt.

Shot in the Dark

Basketball documentary set in Chicago. Directed by Dustin Nakao Haider.

Wastelander

Post-apocalyptic action with Brendan Guy Murphy. Directed by Angelo Lopes

Winchester

Gothic thriller with Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook. Directed by the Spierig Brothers.

------------

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies

Advertisement
Advertisement