The Moviegoer, Feb. 4-11

Lady and the Tramp This 1955 Disney animated romance between a scrappy stray and a pampered house pooch was the studio's first true love story, or at least its most relatable. Unlike the "princess" films in which the generic prince arrives at the end of the third act, the audience gets to watch the courtship unfold between Tramp and Lady, both of whom bring a fair share of baggage to the relationship. El Capitan, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, (818) 845-3110. Feb. 9-14. $10-$22. elcapitantheatre.com/