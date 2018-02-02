The Moviegoer, Feb. 4-11

Family Flicks Teenagers Scott Baio and Jodie Foster gave new meaning to baby-faced gangsters and molls in Bugsy Malone, the 1976 kid-friendly mobster musical written and directed by Alan Parker. Score by John Williams. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theatre, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013 Feb. 4, 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold Intimate 2017 documentary about the esteemed writer by filmmaker Griffin Dunne, Didion's nephew. Discussion with Dunne to follow the screening. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu
Lady and the Tramp This 1955 Disney animated romance between a scrappy stray and a pampered house pooch was the studio's first true love story, or at least its most relatable. Unlike the "princess" films in which the generic prince arrives at the end of the third act, the audience gets to watch the courtship unfold between Tramp and Lady, both of whom bring a fair share of baggage to the relationship. El Capitan, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, (818) 845-3110. Feb. 9-14. $10-$22. elcapitantheatre.com/
City Lights Charlie Chaplin's sad, funny and hopelessly romantic 1931 silent about the Little Tramp who falls in love with a lovely blind flower girl (Virginia Cherrill). 35mm Movie Club at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Hollywood, (323) 660-6639. Feb. 10, 11 a.m. $11. www.eventbrite.com
Indiana Jones Trilogy The first three of the action-adventure romps, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as the droll, fedora-clad archaeologist, screen back to back, in 35 mm. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Feb. 10, 5 p.m. $15; $13 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/