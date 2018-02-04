L.A. movie openings, Feb. 9

Feb. 9
Basmati Blues
Brie Larson stars as a doctor working in India in this musical romantic comedy. With Utkarsh Ambudkar, Scott Bakula, Saahil Sehgal. Written by Danny Baron and Jeffrey Dorchen; story by Baron, Dorchen, Danny Thompson. Directed by Barron. (1:45) NR.
Becks
A tough breakup with her girlfriend causes a Brooklyn musician to return to the Midwest and live with her mother. With Lena Hall, Mena Suvar, Christine Lahti. Written and directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell. (1:30) NR.
Bomb City
Punk rockers clash with conservatives in a Texas town leading to a hate crime. Dave Davis, Glenn Morshower, Logan Huffman. Written by Jameson Brooks, Sheldon R. Chick. Directed by Brooks. (1:35) NR.
Entanglement
A young man's search for the meaning of life leads him to romance and the discovery of a family secret. With Thomas Middleditch, Jess Weixler, Diana Bang. Written by Jason Filiatrault. Directed by Jason James. (1:25) NR.
The Female Brain
Whitney Cummings directed, co-wrote and stars in this romantic comedy about a neuroscientist. With Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong, Toby Kebbell. Co-written by Neal Brennan, based on the best-selling book by Louann Brizendine. (1:38) NR.
Fifty Shades Freed
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return in the third installment of the erotic drama. With Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford. Written by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by E.L. James. Directed by James Foley. (1:41) R.
Honor Up
Damon Dash directed and stars in this crime drama about an OG trying to protect his family after a shootout in Harlem. Written by Stuart Acher, James Dubose; story by Damon Dash, Kevin Bennett. (1:24) R.
Monster Family
Animated comedy in which a family is cursed and transformed into a vampire, a mummy, a werewolf and Frankenstein's monster. Voices by Emily Watson, Jason Isaacs, Nick Frost. Based on the book by David Safier. Directed by Holger Tappe. (1:36) PG.
The Next Big Thing
Dark comedy about the pursuit of fame. With Brad Culver, Jonney Ahmanson, Jonathan Lipnicki. Written by Brody Gusar and Iain Roush. Directed by Gusar. (1:24) NR.
Oscar Nominated Shorts
Annual presentation of the Academy Award nominees in the live-action, animated and documentary short categories.
Permission
Romantic comedy about a longtime couple who decide to sleep with others before getting married. With Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Gina Gershon, Jason Sudeikis. Written and directed By Brian Crano. (1:36) NR.
Peter Rabbit
James Corden gives voice to Beatrix Potter's notable hare in this mix of live-action and animation. With Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson; voices by Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie. Written by Rob Lieber and Will Gluck. Directed by Gluck. PG.
The Ritual
Horror film set in a haunted Scandinavian forest. With Rafe Spall, Robert James-Collier, Sam Troughton. Written by Joe Barton, based on a novel by Adam Nevill. Directed by David Bruckner. (1:34) NR.
Seeing Allred
Documentary on feminist icon and crusading attorney Gloria Allred. Directed by Sophie Sartain, Roberta Grossman. (1:36) NR.
Signature Move
An American-Pakistani attorney wrestles and embarks on a lesbian romance with a Chicana bookstore owner. With Fawzia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sari Sanchez. Written by Mirza, Lisa Donato. Directed by Jennifer Reeder. In English with additional subtitles. (1:20) NR.
Still/Born
Horror/thriller about the death of a twin. With Christie Burke, Jesse Moss, Rebecca Olson. Written by Brandon Christensen, Colin Minihan. Directed by Christensen. (1:27) R.
The 15:17 to Paris
Real heroes Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone play themselves in this dramatization of their thwarting of a terrorist attack on a train bound for France in 2015. With Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer. Written by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book by Sadler, Skarlatos, Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern. Directed by Clint Eastwood. (1:34) PG-13.
When We First Met
Romantic comedy about a young man given a chance for a do-over (and over) with his dream girl. With Adam Devine, Alexandra D'Addario, Robbie Amell. Written by Devine, John Wittington. Directed by Ari Sandel. NR.
