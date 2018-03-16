The Moviegoer, March 18-24

College Buster Keaton stars in the 1927 comedy as a jock-loathing intellect who gives it the old college try to impress the lovely Mary (Anne Cornwall). He pratfalls through several sports before becoming coxswain for the crew team to much comic effect. Note: There is a scene in which Keaton dons "blackface" to apply for a job. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. March 23, 8:15 p.m.; March 24, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; March 25, 2:30 p.m. $8-$10. No credit cards. www.oldtownmusichall.org/