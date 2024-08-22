Robert Downey Jr. reveals how Kevin Feige persuaded him to return as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr., wearing green at 2024 Comic-Con International in San Diego, is explaining how Kevin Feige, left, persuaded him to return to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. is explaining how Kevin Feige persuaded him to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

Downey said Tuesday that he and the Marvel Studios boss had a conversation last year about Downey potentially returning to the MCU despite the “Avengers: End Game” death of his previous character, Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man.

“He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back,’” Downey told the Hollywood Reporter. “‘How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?’ ... And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked into this character. Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.’”

Doom is one of Marvel’s most formidable villains and will play a crucial role in the upcoming phase of Avengers films and the broader MCU. In Marvel comics, he is a primary adversary of the Fantastic Four.

Downey had initially sought a meeting with Disney‘s Bob Iger to discuss contributing to the company’s parks and location-based entertainment. The “Iron Man” actor’s involvement in theme park expansions was announced earlier this month at Disney’s D23 convention, where the 59-year-old was revealed as part of the cast for two new attractions at Disneyland’s California Adventure park.

Iger, who was already aware of the Downey-as-Doctor Doom concept, had expressed his approval and promptly arranged for the actor and Feige to tour Disney’s Imagineering campus in Glendale to see the ongoing projects.

“You want to talk about two guys who are hard to impress, let alone simultaneously,” Downey told THR. “What’s happening there [in Imagineering] right now far exceeds my expectations of what was possible.”

Downey was revealed as Doom at this year’s Comic-Con International in San Diego. Feige returned to iconic Hall H on July 28 to promote Marvel Studios’ upcoming projects, bringing exclusive footage and more. The presentation showcased 2025 releases including “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts,” “Fantastic Four: First Steps” and a couple of “Avengers” films. During the event, a group of men dressed as Doom took the stage, and one of them removed his mask to reveal Downey.

“New mask. Same task,” Downey said to the audience. “I have to say, I enjoy playing complex characters.”