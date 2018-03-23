The Moviegoer, March 25-31

Luminous Procuress Artist Steven Arnold's 1971 hippie-era fantasy stars his friend and frequent collaborator Pandora as the titular Procuress who guides two young men through a series of trippy, gender-bending tableaux inside a mystical San Francisco mansion. Discussion to follow with Steve Seid and Bradford Nordeen. March 26, 8:30 p.m. $6-$12. Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater, 631 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 237-2800. www.redcat.org
Oscar's 90th Anniversary Series George O'Brien and Janet Gaynor star as a rural couple whose marriage is tested by a seductive city slicker (Margaret Livingston) in F.W. Murnau's 1927 silent romantic-fable Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans. Gaynor won the first best actress Oscar for her roles in this and two other films. With the 1928 Mickey Mouse 'toon Steamboat Willie. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. March 26, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5. www.oscars.org/events
The Great White Hoax Documentarian Jeremy Earp examines the charged racial rhetoric used in the 2016 presidential campaign with commentary by author and activist Tim Wise. With Charlottesville: Race and Terror, a 27-minute doc about the violent 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Virginia. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. March 27, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu
What We Started New documentary about the electronic dance music scene and its evolution from underground rave subculture genre to its global popularity with massive festivals and superstar deejays. Includes interviews with behind the scenes footage with EDM luminaries Moby, David Guetta, Pete Tong, Afrojack, and Paul Oakenfold. Discussion to follow with Moby, Oakenfold and directors Bert Marcus and Cyrus Saidi. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. March 29, 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Purple Rain Prince made his film debut in this semi-autobiographical 1984 musical melodrama with Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, and Wendy and Lisa all playing quasi-fictionalized versions of themselves. The film, which won an Oscar for original song score, rises to greatness during its concert scenes. 35mm Movie Club at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Hollywood, (323) 660-6639. March 30 and 31, 11:59 p.m, $12.75-$20. www.eventbrite.com
