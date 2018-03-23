The Moviegoer, March 25-31

What We Started New documentary about the electronic dance music scene and its evolution from underground rave subculture genre to its global popularity with massive festivals and superstar deejays. Includes interviews with behind the scenes footage with EDM luminaries Moby, David Guetta, Pete Tong, Afrojack, and Paul Oakenfold. Discussion to follow with Moby, Oakenfold and directors Bert Marcus and Cyrus Saidi. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. March 29, 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/