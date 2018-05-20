L.A. movie openings, May 25

May 25
Feral
Medical students on a wilderness getaway transform into rabid beasts after being attacked by a wild animal. Written by Mark Young and Adam Frazier. Directed by Young. (1:30) NR.
The Gospel According to André
Documentary on fashion journalist and influencer André Leon Talley. Featuring Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford. Directed by Kate Novack. (1:34) NR.
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
A group of teens, enamored with punk rock in 1977 London, encounter an equally rebellious flock of adolescent aliens. With Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas. Written by John Cameron Mitchell, Philippa Goslett, based on a short story by Neil Gaiman. Directed by Mitchell. (1:42) R.
Ibiza
On a business trip to Spain, a young New York worker bee cuts loose at the electronic music mecca. With Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson, Vanessa Bayer, Richard Madden, Michaela Watkins. Written by Lauryn Kahn. Directed by Alex Richanbach.
In Darkness
A blind pianist is pulled into the sordid world of a Serbian businessman accused of war crimes, revealing her own hidden past. With Natalie Dormer, Emily Ratajkowski, Joely Richardson, Jan Bijvoet. Written by Dormer and Anthony Byrne. Directed by Byrne. (1:50) NR.
Mary Shelley
Elle Fanning stars as the trailblazing Gothic author embroiled in a heated affair that drives her to create her masterpiece, "Frankenstein." With Douglas Booth, Bel Powley, Joanne Froggatt, Tom Sturridge, Maisie Williams. Written by Emma Jensen and Haifaa al-Mansour. Directed by Al-Mansour. (2:01) PG-13.
The Most Unknown
Documentary on scientific discovery and the biggest unanswered questions facing humankind. Directed by Ian Cheney.
Mountain
Filmmaker Jennifer Peedom traverses the globe to capture the exploits of mountaineers, ice climbers, free soloists, heli-skiers, snowboarders, wingsuiters and parachuting mountain bikers. Narrated by Willem Dafoe, featuring excerpts from Robert Macfarlane's memoir. (1:14) NR.
Sollers Point
A young man, recently released from prison, struggles to turn his life around in Baltimore. With McCaul Lombardi, Jim Belushi, Zazie Beetz. Written and directed by Matthew Porterfield. (1:42) NR.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo navigating the underworld and meeting his forever wingman Chebacca and his scoundrel buddy Lando Calrissian. With Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Paul Bettany. Written by Jonathan Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan, based on characters created by George Lucas. Directed by Ron Howard. (2:15) PG-13.
Summer 1993
A 6-year-old Barcelona girl goes to live with relatives after the death of her mother. With Laia Artigas, Paula Robles, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer, Fermi Reixacha. Written and directed by Carla Simón. In Catalan with English subtitles. (1:36) NR.
That Summer
Filmmaker Göran Hugo Olsson uses long-lost footage to revisit the eccentric Beales of Grey Gardens in this documentary. (1:20) NR.
Yadvi: The Dignified Princess
A wealthy woman loses everything and struggles to survive in 1940s India. With Prisha Aneja, Vinti Aneja and Marianne Borgo. Directed by Jyoti Singh. (1:47) NR.
------------