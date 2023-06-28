L.A. Times Short Docs Launches New Season with Sterling Hampton’s ‘Merman’

The new slate of Short Docs will be available to stream at latimes.com, beginning with “Merman.”

Today, the Los Angeles Times announced the launch of the new season of Short Docs , a series of short documentary films that reflect a West Coast perspective from diverse, acclaimed and emerging filmmakers who break with convention and present undiscovered stories that challenge, move and inspire audiences. The first film to debut this season is “Merman” by L.A.-based director Sterling Hampton. Presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., the new slate of Short Docs, now a unit under L.A. Times Opinion, will be available to stream at latimes.com/shortdocs , beginning with “Merman.”

“We are thrilled to be returning with Short Docs, continuing our mission to celebrate diversity in documentary filmmaking and showcase vibrant, diasporic communities, following a successful first season,” said Nani Sahra Walker, senior commissioning producer of L.A. Times Short Docs. “Our premiere film, ‘Merman,’ is innovative and breaks with convention. I’m continually impressed by Sterling’s experimental style and mesmerized by André, the subject of his latest film.”

“Merman” shares the unique life and struggles of André Chambers, a queer Black man who grew up amidst societal clashes in a Southern California beach town. Through a mix of interviews, animation and a quirky blaxploitation motif, the film presents an intimate portrait of Chambers, focusing on his defiance of stereotypes and the power of self-expression. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 and will screen at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on June 29 as part of the Dances With Films independent film festival.

With the goal of creating an accessible platform for filmmakers, bringing compelling films to a wider audience and starting conversations around the filmmakers and their subjects, Short Docs accepts submissions, curates selections and gathers the community through on-demand viewing opportunities, in-person screenings and virtual events. Films selected for Short Docs are presented by the L.A. Times and made available to its audience, to stream online, while in limited theatrical release at festivals and special screenings.

New for this season of Short Docs, Canon, the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times and presenting sponsor of Short Docs, will extend the use of Canon professional cinematic cameras and lenses, product support and educational training to participating Short Docs filmmakers to utilize in producing their next films.

L.A. Times Short Docs, debuted in 2022. During the inaugural season, Short Docs filmmakers participated in several film festivals in North America, including Sundance, AFI Fest, DOC NYC, Indy Shorts and Urbanworld, and their films have been in contention for the Academy Awards and earned festival honors, including Urbanworld Best Documentary Short (“Kylie”), the IDA Best Short Documentary Shortlist (“ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)”) and the DOC NYC Shorts Shortlist (“NASIR”). The previous season of Short Docs is now available to stream on latimes.com.