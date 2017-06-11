Movie openings: June 16

Lightning McQueen is back in “Cars 3” as it vies with the third weekend of “Wonder Woman,” the girls-being-girls comedy “Rough Night,” the Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me” and the underwater thriller “47 Meters Down” at the box office. “The Book of Henry” with Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay and the Sally Hawkins-Ethan Hawke drama “Maudie” head the limited releases.

June 16

All Eyez on Me Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in this biopic tracing his meteoric rise in New York City. With Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard and Danai Gurira. Written by Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian. Directed by Benny Boom. (2:20) R.

The Book of Henry An 11-year-old boy, protector of his younger brother and supporter of their single mom, devises a plan to help the girl next door. With Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler and Dean Norris. Written by Gregg Hurwitz. Directed by Colin Trevorrow. (1:45) PG-13.

Can Hitler Happen Here? An elderly woman isolated in her Upper East Side mansion clashes with her neighbors. With Laura Esterman, Tracy Shayne, John Pirkis, Mark McCullough Thomas. Written by Catherine May Levin. Directed by Saskia Rifkin. (1:15) NR.

Cars 3 Lightning McQueen faces a new generation of racers with the help of enthusiastic young race technician Cruz Ramirez and the wisdom of an old friend. Voices by Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion and Lea DeLaria. Directed by Brian Fee. (1:49) G.

Dawson City: Frozen Time Documentary reveals the colorful history of this Yukon town through a trove of more than 500 reels of nitrate film, unearthed in the late 1970s and largely preserved in permafrost. Directed by Bill Morrison. (2:00) NR.

47 Meters Down Two sisters find themselves trapped in a shark cage on the seabed floor. With Mandy Moore and Claire Holt. Written by Johannes Roberts and Ernest Riera. Directed by Roberts. (1:29) PG-13.

From Hollywood to Rose A middle-age woman in turmoil takes an L.A. bus west and meets a series of misfits, each at a turning point in life. With Eve Annenberg, Bradley J. Herman and Maxx Maulion. Written by Matt Jacobs. Directed by Liz Graham and Jacobs. (1:24) NR.

Funeral Parade of Roses A love triangle emerges in the drag queen bars of Tokyo in this restoration of writer-director Toshio Matsumoto's 1969 drama. With Pîtâ, Osamu Ogasawara, Yoshimi Jô. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:47) NR.

Hearing Is Believing Documentary on award-winning composer and musician Rachel Flowers, who lost her sight shortly after birth. Featuring Dweezil Zappa, Arturo Sandoval and Stevie Wonder. Directed by Lorenzo DeStefano. (1:44) NR.

Jasmine An obsessed Hong Kong businessman searches the world for the stranger he believes killed his wife. With Jason Tobin, Grace Huang, Byron Mann and Eugenia Yuan. Written and directed by Dax Phelan, story by Phelan and Tobin. (1:25) NR.

Kill Switch In the future, a plan to harvest energy from parallel universes goes awry and a pilot-scientist must battle drones and soldiers to save humanity. With Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe, Tygo Gernandt and Charity Wakefield. Written by Omid Nooshin and C. Kindinger. Directed by Tim Smit. (1:31) R.

Long Live the King Documentary on the long-lasting allure of the movies' greatest ape, King Kong. Featuring Joe Dante, Greg Nicotero and Dana Gould. Written and directed by Frank Dietz and Trish Geiger. (1:07) NR.

Maudie A late-blooming folk artist and a reclusive curmudgeon embark on an unexpected romance. With Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke and Kari Matchett. Written by Sherry White. Directed by Aisling Walsh. (1:55) PG-13.

Moscow Never Sleeps A dramatic day in the lives of five people unfurl against the complex backdrop of the Russian capital. With Aleksey Serebriakov, Evgenia Brik and Yuri Stoyanov. Written and directed by Johnny O'Reilly. In Russian with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.

Once Upon a Time in Venice Bruce Willis stars as a Venice Beach private eye whose dog is snatched by criminals. With Bruce Willis, Jason Momoa and John Goodman. Written by Mark Cullen and Robb Cullen. Directed by Mark Cullen. (1:34) NR.

Pray for Rain A New York reporter risks her life to investigate her father's death in the drought-stricken Central California town where she grew up. With Jane Seymour, Annabelle Stephenson and Nicholas Gonzalez. Written by Christina Moore and Gloria Musca. Directed by Alex Ranarivelo. (1:32) PG-13.

Rough Night A bachelorette party gets way out of hand when a male stripper dies in this raucous comedy. With Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz and Paul W. Downs. Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs. Directed by Aniello.

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe The Austrian Jewish writer lives in exile from 1936 to 1942, moving among Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, New York and Petrópolis, Brazil without ever finding a true home. With Josef Hader, Barbara Sukowa, Aenne Schwarz and Matthias Brandt. Written and directed by Maria Schrader. In German, Portuguese, French, English and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:46) NR.

