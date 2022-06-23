Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Aguirre,’ ‘Hedwig,’ ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Return of the Jedi’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God’ with ‘Fitzcarraldo’

Klaus Kinski plays a megalomaniacal conquistador in the former and a would-be rubber baron in the latter in this double bill of bona-fide art-house classics directed by the estimable Werner Herzog, who will be on hand for a Q&A as part of a monthlong retrospective of his films. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. June 25. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Back to the Future’

Michael J. Fox is pretty McFly for a white guy in Robert Zemeckis’ lighthearted 1985 time-travel comedy. With Christopher Lloyd. Street Food Cinema at the Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way. Griffith Park, L.A. 8:30 p.m. June 25. $10-$25; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Barry Lyndon’

Ryan O’Neal stars as the titular 18th-century Irish rogue and social climber in Stanley Kubrick’s visually ravishing 1975 adaptation of Thackeray’s 19th-century novel. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. June 29. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

Advertisement

‘But I’m a Cheerleader’

Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey and RuPaul star in Jamie Babbit’s LGBTQ-themed 1999 satire. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. June 25. $22. cinespia.org

‘Caddyshack’

Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Ted Knight and Rodney Dangerfield hit the links in Harold Ramis’ class-conscious 1980 comedy set at a schmancy country club. Drive-In at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 8:15 p.m. June 24. $25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

‘Fist of Fury’

Martial arts superstar Bruce Lee kicks ass and doesn’t bother taking names in this 1972 action thriller. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 9:30 p.m. June 25, 7:30 p.m. June 27. $18. drafthouse.com

‘Hard Eight’

A salute to Philip Baker Hall includes the late, great character actor opposite John C. Reilly in Paul Thomas Anderson’s moody 1996 crime drama about a veteran gambler and his young protégé. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. June 24. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

John Cameron Mitchell directs and stars in this big-screen adaptation of the rollicking stage musical about a transgender rock singer from East Berlin; with Michael Pitt, Andrea Martin. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 3, 5:15 and 7:30 p.m. June 25. $10. landmarktheatres.com

‘The Legend of Boggy Creek’

Something Sasquatch-like lurks in the Arkansas swamps in this low-budget, documentary-style 1972 creature feature. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. June 27. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Lost Highway’

Twenty-fifth anniversary screenings of a new 4K restoration of David Lynch’s typically terrifying, confounding and surreal 1997 fable. With Bill Pullman and Patricia Arquette. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 2:20, 5:10 and 8 p.m. June 24-26, 4:40 and 7:30 p.m. June 27-30. $7-$14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘Paris Is Burning’

Ballroom culture in 1980s NYC is celebrated in this landmark 1990 LGBTQ-themed documentary. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. June 27. $18. drafthouse.com

‘Return of the Jedi’

If you ignore the cuddly-wuddly Ewoks ... and the fact that our heroes have to blow up yet another Death Star ... and that Darth Vader is redeemed in the end despite having been personally responsible for the deaths of scores of innocent young Jedis-in-training ... this 1983 space adventure was not a bad way to wrap up the original “Star Wars” trilogy. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 1:30, 4: 30 and 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 26; 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 25. $7.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Russian Ark’

Take a guided tour of the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, in this logistically impressive 2002 historical fantasy that was shot in one single, continuous 96-minute take. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. June 24. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The Sting’

Depression era con artists Robert Redford and Paul Newman try to pull a fast one on crime boss Robert Shaw in this 1973 caper directed by George Roy Hill. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. June 25, 2:30 p.m. June 26. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘The Enchanted Cottage’

“This Woman’s Work: Producer Harriet Parsons,” the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s salute to this glass ceiling-breaking studio executive, includes this fantastical 1945 melodrama starring Dorothy McGuire and Robert Young. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. June 27. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu