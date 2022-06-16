Classic movies in SoCal: ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’ ‘Eraserhead,’ ‘Crooklyn’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut’

Army captain Martin Sheen heads up river to put the kibosh on renegade colonel Marlon Brando in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2019 re-edit of his Oscar-winning 1979 Vietnam War epic. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. June 21. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Crooklyn’

Alfre Woodard and Delroy Lindo star in Spike Lee’s poignant, semi-autobiographical 1994 drama about a Black family in 1970s Brooklyn. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. June 19. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

Dances With Films

This showcase for independent movies continues and concludes. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes through June 19. $18, $20; passes, $425. danceswithfilms.com

‘The Empire Strikes Back’

Who’s your daddy? Luke Skywalker is about to find out in this crackerjack 1980 entry in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” saga. With Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 1:30, 4:15 and 7:15 p.m. June 17-19. $7.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Eraserhead’

Get ready for Father’s Day with David Lynch’s relentlessly unpleasant 1977 surrealist fable about a disturbed man living in an industrial hellscape while helping to care for a not-so-joyous bundle. Jack Nance stars. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. June 17. $14. landmarktheatres.com

‘Frownland’ with ‘Wendy and Lucy’

The UCLA Film & Television Archive’s “American Neorealism” series continues and includes Ronald Bronstein’s 2007 drama about a troubled door-to-door salesman (Dore Mann) followed by Kelly Reichardt’s haunting 2008 drama starring Michelle Williams as a penniless young woman searching for a better life in the Pacific Northwest. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. June 18. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Gladiator’

Let Russell Crowe entertain you in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning 2000 sword-and-sandal epic. Joaquin Phoenix and Richard Harris also star. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. June 17. $8-$75. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Mysterious Skin’

Two young men come to terms with a dark episode from their shared past in Gregg Araki’s gripping yet sensitive 2004 indie drama. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Brady Corbet. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30, 5 and 10: 45 p.m. June 17, 4:30 p.m. June 18. $7.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Notorious’

Cary Grant is warm for Ingrid Bergman’s form and vice versa as the Los Angeles Conservancy wraps its latest “Last Remaining Seats” screening series with Alfred Hitchcock’s erotic 1946 espionage thriller. Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. June 18. $16, $22. laconservancy.org

‘The Outsiders’

The gang’s all here in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel set in 1960s Tulsa. With Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, et al. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. June 18. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Serpico’ with ‘Dog Day Afternoon’

Al Pacino plays the hero, an undercover cop, and then an antihero, a bank robber, in this double bill of electrifying 1970s-era crime dramas directed by Sidney Lumet. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 23. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘Sneakers’

Robert Redford and Sidney Poitier lead a team of security experts and hackers in this now rather quaint 1992 techno thriller. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. June 19. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Thing’

Chill with Kurt Russell in 40th anniversary screenings of John Carpenter’s effects-laden 1982 sci-fi thriller set in Antarctica. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. June 19, 7 p.m. June 22. $18, $20. fathomevents.com

‘Time Bandits’

A British lad joins six larcenous little people on the adventure of a lifetime in Monty Python mainstay Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy comedy. With Sean Connery, John Cleese, et al. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 3:30 p.m. June 19. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives’

An ailing family man contemplates his place on the wheel of reincarnation in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s hypnotic, Palme d’Or-winning 2010 fantasy fable. In Thai with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10 p.m. June 17. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘War of the Worlds’ with ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’

The aliens aren’t as friendly in the former as they are in the latter in this double bill that pairs Steven Spielberg’s effective 2005 sci-fi remake starring Tom Cruise with the director’s dazzling 1977 sci-fi adventure starring Richard Dreyfuss. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 5 p.m. June 19. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com