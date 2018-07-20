The Moviegoer, July 22-28

A Salute to Mickey and Judy America’s sweetheart Judy Garland followed up her “Wizard of Oz” success with a slate of popular teen-dream musicals with Mickey Rooney: Director Busby Berkeley’s Babes in Arms (1939), Strike Up the Band (1940) and Babes on Broadway (1941) and Girl Crazy (1943). Garland’s future husband Vincente Minnelli directed her musical sequences in “Strike Up the Band.” Great music by Rodgers and Hart, George Gershwin and others. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. “Babes in Arms,” July 27, 8:15 p.m.; “Strike Up the Band,” July 28, 2:30; “Babes on Broadway,” July 28, 8:15 p.m.; “Girl Crazy” (1943), July 29, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+. No credit cards.