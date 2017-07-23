L.A. film openings, July 28

Charlize Theron stars in “Atomic Blonde” and “The Last Face,” while T.J. Miller, James Corden and Maya Rudolph are among the voices in “The Emoji Movie.” Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit,” Al Gore returning to save the planet with the documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and “Brigsby Bear” highlight the limited releases.

July 28

Atomic Blonde Charlize Theron stars as an MI6 agent ordered to Berlin to break up a savage spy ring. With James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones. Written by Kurt Johnstad, based on the graphic novel by Antony Johnston and illustrator Sam Hart. Directed by David Leitch. (1:55) R.

Birthright: A War Story Documentary zeroes in on the far-reaching effects of the pro-life movement on women's access to reproductive health care. Directed by Civia Tamarkin. (1:45) NR.

Brigsby Bear A young man raised in an underground bunker watching an ursine children's program learns his world is about to expand exponentially. With Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg. Written by Kevin Costello, Mooney. Directed by Dave McCary. (1:40) PG-13.

The Conway Curve After the passing of her father, a lonely woman welcomes the return of her long-lost brother, who may be after her inheritance. With Veronica Wylie, Bradley Snedeker, Casper Van Dien. Written by Richard Dane Scott, Marian Yeager. Directed by Yeager. (1:30) NR.

Detroit This crime drama exploring systemic racism is set during five days of unrest and violence in the Michigan city during summer 1967. With John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie. Written by Mark Boal. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

The Emoji Movie The tiny expressions living inside your smartphone come alive in this animated adventure. Voices by T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris. Written by Tony Leondis & Eric Siegel and Mike White. Directed by Leondis. PG.

A Family Man An ambitious corporate headhunter fights for a promotion as his son faces a medical crisis. With Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol, Alison Brie, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina. Written by Bill Dubuque. Directed by Mark Williams, (1:48) R.

500 Years The third in director Pamela Yates' Guatemalan trilogy tells the story of the indigenous Mayans and their fight against oppression. (1:45) NR.

Imperfections A struggling actress conspires to stage a diamond heist and framer her ex, only to discover she still loves him. With Virginia Kull, Ashton Holmes, Zach McGowan, Marilu Henner, Ed Begley, Jr. Written and Directed by David Singer, story by David Singer and Jonathan Singer. (1:46) R.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Former Vice President Al Gore continues his fight for renewable energy in this follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning climate change documentary. Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. (1:38) NYR

The Last Face In wartime Liberia, a relief aid doctor and the director of an international organization have an affair as they battle over the best way to help those around them. With Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jared Harris, Jean Reno. Written by Erin Dignam. Directed by Sean Penn. (2:10) R.

Menashe A Hasidic Jew in Borough Park, Brooklyn, must prove to the community he is capable of raising his son after the death of his wife. With Menashe Lustig, Ruben Nyborg. Written by Joshua Z. Weinstein, Alex Lipschultz and Musa Syeed. Directed by Weinstein. (1:22) PG.

Person to Person An eclectic group of New Yorkers deal with problems large and small over the course of a single day. With Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson, Tavi Gevinson, Isiah Whitlock, Michaela Watkins, Philip Baker Hall. Written and directed by Dustin Guy Defa. (1:24) NR.

Santoalla Documentary about a Danish couple who moved to a dying village in Spain where they faced a decades-long clash with locals before the man disappeared. Directed by Andrew Becker and Daniel Mehrer. In English and Gallegan with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.

Strange Weather Holly Hunter stars as a college administrator in Mississippi who heads to New Orleans to confront the young man who stole her late son's business idea. With Carrie Coon, Shane Jacobsen, Glenne Headly. Written and directed by Katherine Dieckman. (1:32) R.

The Untamed A mysterious woman upsets the lives of a young Mexican mother, her husband and brother by introducing them to an otherworldly presence. With Ruth Ramos, Simone Bucio. Written by Amat Escalante & Gibrán Portela. Directed by Escalante. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:40) R.

