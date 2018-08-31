The Moviegoer, Sept. 2-8

Disney Throwbacks Amy Adams is the picture-perfect princess forced out of her comfortable (and animated) habitat by a wicked queen (Susan Sarandon) and into the wilds of New York City in the 2007 charmer Enchanted, which gently pokes fun at the Disney princess catalog but, like its heroine, never descends into cynicism. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, (818) 845-3110. Sept. 6, 7 p.m.; Sept. 7-9, 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7 p.m. $10 (includes small popcorn and drink).
Tuesday Matinees: Cher A weekly retrospective devoted to the glamorous half of the Sonny & Cher singing duo, hitherto known for her zippy one-liners on the couple’s 1970s TV variety show, embarked on a serious acting career in the 1980s. She garnered her first Oscar nomination as a supporting actress in director Mike Nichols’ 1983 biographical drama Silkwood about plutonium plant employee and whistleblower Karen Silkwood (Meryl Streep). Other films include “Mask” (1985), Sept. 11; “Suspect” (1987), Sept. 18; “Moonstruck” (1987), Sept. 25. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. “Silkwood,” Sept. 4. All films screen at 1 p.m. $2-$4.
French Film Noir Rarely screened French-language films noir by directors Luis Buñuel of Spain, Georges Lacombe and Henri-Georges Clouzot. Fever Rises at El Pao (1959) and Such a Pretty Little Beach (1949), Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.; Poison Ivy (1952) and The Strange Mr. Steve (1957), Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Maigret Sets a Trap (1958) and Symphony for a Massacre (1963), Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.; The Last of the Six (1941) and The Assassin Lives at 21 (1942), Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. All double features are $8-$12.
Classic Science Fiction Film Festival The annual salute to vintage futuristic and fantasy cinema kicks off with two Paramount Technicolor classics: When Worlds Collide! (1951) and The War of the Worlds (1953), the first film adaptation of the influential H.G. Wells novel. The weekend series continues with cult filmmaker Ed Wood’s notorious Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959), Bela Lugosi’s last movie, and concludes with director Don Siegal’s 1956 black-and-white Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. “When Worlds Collide!,” Sept. 7, 8:15 p.m.; “The War of the Worlds,” Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m.; “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” Sept. 8, 8:15 p.m.; “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Sept. 9, 2:30 p.m. $8-$10. No credit cards.
Sympathy for the Devil In this 1968 film, director Jean-Luc Godard intersperses standard behind-the-scenes documentary footage of the Rolling Stones recording the classic track that gives the film its title with provocative staged scenes featuring the Black Panthers, a character named Eve Democracy and readings from controversial texts. Panned upon release the film is an interesting time capsule of a chaotic year. The screening of a 4K restoration print will be followed by a discussion with the film’s cinematographer Tony Richmond. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
------------