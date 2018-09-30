L.A. movie openings, Oct. 5

Oct. 5
Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow
Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy chronicles the U.S. space agency's 60-year history of exploration, aeronautics and aerospace research. Written by Mark Bailey, Don Kleszy. (1:45) NR
Bayou Caviar
Louisiana-set thriller starring and directed by Cuba Gooding Jr. With Richard Dreyfuss, Famke Janssen. (1:51) NR
Black 47
A 19th century Irishman deserts the British army and is enraged to discover his country stricken by famine. Written by Lance Daly, P.J. Dillon, Pierce Ryan, Eugene O'Brien. Directed by Daly. With Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Jim Broadbent, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox. (1:40) R
Chasing the Blues
A rare 1930s record is the object of desire for two rival collectors. With Grant Rosenmeyer, Ronald L. Conner, Chelsea Tavares, Steve Guttenberg, Anna Maria Horsford, Jon Lovitz. Written by Scott Smith, Kevin Guilfoile. Directed by Smith. (1:17) NR
A Crooked Somebody
A con man turns a kidnapping into an opportunity to become a celebrity TV psychic. With Rich Sommer, Clifton Collins Jr., Joanne Froggatt. Written by Andrew Zilch. Directed by Trevor White. (1:42) NR
The Hate U Give
Witnessing a police officer shoot her childhood best friend upends the life of an African American girl attending a mostly white prep school. With Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Lamar Johnson, Issa Rae, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, Anthony Mackie. Written by Audrey Wells, based on the book by Angie Thomas. Directed by George Tillman Jr. (2:12) PG-13
Heavy Trip
A Finnish metal band that has never played before a crowd travels to Norway in a stolen van with a corpse to perform at a festival. With Johannes Holopainen, Minka Kuustonen, Ville Tiihonen. Written and directed by Jukka Vidgren, Juuso Laatio. In English, Norwegian and Finnish with English subtitles.(1:30) NR
Knuckleball
A 12-year-old finds himself terrified and alone on a farm full of deadly secrets. With Michael Ironside, Munro Chambers, Luca Villacis, Kathleen Munroe, Chenier Hundal. Written and directed by Michael Peterson, Kevin Cockle. Directed by Peterson. (1:29) NR
L'Atalante
Restored version of Jean Vigo's 1934 comedy-drama about the romance between a barge captain and a naive country girl. With Jean Dasté, Dita Parlo. In French with English subtitles. (1:29) NR
Living in the Future's Past
Jeff Bridges explores the challenges facing humanity and speaks to leaders, thinkers and scientific experts in this non-fiction film. Directed by Susan Kucera. NR
Loving Pablo
Javier Bardem stars as the Colombia drug lord Pablo Escobar during his rise and fall and his torrid affair with a journalist. With Penélope Cruz. Written and directed by Fernando León de Aranoa. (2:05) R
Morning, Noon & Night
A day in the one-day-at-a-time struggles of three college students, a history teacher, a lawyer and an executive as they battle addiction. With John Manfredi, Frank Ondorf, Alanna Foley, Carly Schneider. Written and directed by Josh Becker. (1:50) NR
Private Life
A middle-aged couple with fertility issues welcomes the entry of a young woman into their lives. With Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon, John Carroll Lynch, Denis O'Hare. Written and directed by Tamara Jenkins. (2:03) R
Ride
A driver's good fortune in picking up a beautiful girl turns terrifying when a second fare produces a gun and a sick sense of fun. With Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher, Will Brill. Writer and directed by Jeremy Ungar. (1:16) NR
The Samuel Project
Drama about a San Diego teen who discovers his Jewish grandfather’s connection to the Holocaust. With Hal Linden, Ryan Ochoa, Liza Lapira, Ken Davitian. Written by Marc Fusco, Chris Neighbors; story by Fusco, Neighbors, Steve Weinberger. Directed by Fusco. (1:32) PG-13
Scaffolding
A troubled Israeli student finds inspiration in a teacher. With Asher Lax, Ami Smolartchik, Yaacov Cohen, Keren Berger, Naama Manor. Written and directed by Matan Yair. (1:30) NR
Shine
Years after tragedy drove them apart, two salsa-dancing Nuyorican brothers find themselves divided again, this time by gentrification. With David Zayas, Jorge Burgos, Gilbert Saldivar. Written by Anthony Nardolillo, Corey Deshon, Ahmadu Garba. Directed by Nardolillo. (1:35) R
A Star Is Born
Bradley Cooper headlines with Lady Gaga and makes his directorial debut with this remake of the venerable love story about rising and falling showbiz careers. With Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott. Written by Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters. (2:15) R
Trouble
A man tries to regain his share of family-owned land that he sold to his sister years earlier. With Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman, David Morse, Julia Stiles. Written and directed by Theresa Rebeck. (1:40) NR
Venom
Tom Hardy stars as a journalist who becomes the host to an extraterrestrial Symbiote giving him superpowers and a terrifying alter ego. With Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott. Written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel, Will Beall; based on the Marvel Comic. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (1:52) PG-13
Viking Destiny
Forced into exile, a princess travels the globe building the army she needs to regain her northern European kingdom. With Terence Stamp, Ann Demetriou, Will Mellor, Ian Beattie, Martyn Ford, Paul Freeman. Written and directed by David L.G. Hughes. (1:30) R