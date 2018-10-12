The Moviegoer, Oct. 14-20

Animation is Film Festival The competitive festival (Oscar winner Kobe Bryant is a juror) returns to Hollywood for a second year with an impressive slate of premieres from Argentina, Spain, Japan, Belgium, Hungary and the U.S. Films include the world premiere of the English-dubbed version of Mamoru Hosoda’s latest, Mirai, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the director, as well as the U.S. premiere of the Japanese-language version of the film, 7:30 p.m.; the Los Angeles premiere of Seder-Masochism, “Sita Sings the Blues” director Nina Paley’s “politico-feminist” take on the Exodus story, followed by a Q&A with Paley, Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m. and Salvador Simó's Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Oct. 20, 6:45 p.m. Animation is Film Festival, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Oct. 19-21. $10-$14.