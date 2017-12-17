L.A. movie openings, Dec. 20-22

Dec. 20

The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum, the 19th century empresario who created entertainment known around the world. With Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya. Songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon; story by Bicks. Directed by Michael Gracey.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Four teenagers find themselves inside an old video game console featuring ferocious realism and danger. With Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jake Kasdan & Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner; story by McKenna, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Jake Kasdan.

Dec. 22

Alone with the Gods: The Two Worlds

Korean action-adventure with Ha Jung-Woo. Directed by Kim Yong-Hwa.

Bright

In an alternative present where mythical creatures exist, a human cop partners with an orc to protect a powerful ancient relic. With Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez. Written by Max Landis. Directed by David Ayer.

Downsizing

A stressed Omaha couple choose to take part in a groundbreaking experiment where they're shrunk to 5 inches tall. With Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig. Written by Alexander Payne & Jim Taylor. Directed by Payne.

Father Figures

Two brothers set out to find their biological father after discovering everything their mother told them was a lie. With Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, J.K. Simmons, Glenn Close. Written by Justin Malen. Directed by Lawrence Sher.

Hangman

Crime thriller with Al Pacino. Directed by Johnny Martin.

Happy End

Writer-director Michael Haneke reunites with stars Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant for this drama about a dysfunctional family in Calais. With Mathieu Kassovitz.

Hostiles

A veteran Army captain escorts a Native American chief from the Arizona Territory to Montana in the 1890s. With Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster. Written and directed by Scott Cooper.

Pitch Perfect 3

Graduated from college and struggling to find jobs on their own, the Bellas reunite for a USO tour. With Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld. Written by Kay Cannon and Mike White; story by Cannon, based on the book by Mickey Rapkin. Directed by Trish Sie.

The Post

Publisher Katherine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee guide the Washington newspaper in joining the New York Times to take a stand against the Nixon administration over the Pentagon Papers. With Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bob Odenkirk. Written by Liz Hannah, Josh Singer. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Dec. 23

Salakuna

Sri Lanakan drama. Written and directed by Nandana Hewapanna.

