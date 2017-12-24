L.A. movie openings, Dec. 25-29

Dec. 25

All the Money in the World

The mother of kidnapped teenager John Paul Getty III races against time to persuade the boy's billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. With Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg. Written by David Scarpa; based on the book by John Pearson. Directed by Ridley Scott.

Molly's Game

Jessica Chastain stars as a world-class skier who channels her shattered Olympic dreams into running a high-stakes poker game until she's busted by the FBI. With Idris Elba, Kevin Costner. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Phantom Thread

In 1950s London, a famous fashion designer discovers his finely tuned lifestyle disrupted by love. With Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Dec. 27

In the Fade

A German woman fights for justice after her Kurdish husband and their son are killed in a bombing. With Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Nuan Acar, Johannes Krisch. Written by Hark Bohm and Fatih Akin. Directed by Akin.

Dec. 29

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Annette Bening stars as Gloria Grahame in this romance about the actress' affair with a young Englishman in 1978. With Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Vanessa Redgrave. Written by Matt Greenhalgh; based on Peter Turner's memoir. Directed by Paul McGuigan.

1987: When the Day Comes

South Korean political thriller with Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo. Directed by Jang Joon Hwan.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies