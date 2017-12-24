L.A. movie openings, Dec. 25-29

Dec. 25
All the Money in the World
The mother of kidnapped teenager John Paul Getty III races against time to persuade the boy's billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. With Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg. Written by David Scarpa; based on the book by John Pearson. Directed by Ridley Scott.
Molly's Game
Jessica Chastain stars as a world-class skier who channels her shattered Olympic dreams into running a high-stakes poker game until she's busted by the FBI. With Idris Elba, Kevin Costner. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
Phantom Thread
In 1950s London, a famous fashion designer discovers his finely tuned lifestyle disrupted by love. With Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.
Dec. 27
In the Fade
A German woman fights for justice after her Kurdish husband and their son are killed in a bombing. With Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Nuan Acar, Johannes Krisch. Written by Hark Bohm and Fatih Akin. Directed by Akin.
Dec. 29
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Annette Bening stars as Gloria Grahame in this romance about the actress' affair with a young Englishman in 1978. With Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Vanessa Redgrave. Written by Matt Greenhalgh; based on Peter Turner's memoir. Directed by Paul McGuigan.
1987: When the Day Comes
South Korean political thriller with Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo. Directed by Jang Joon Hwan.
